There was panic in the streets of Des Moines, Iowa, as Democrats wondered: could life ever be healthy again? Even before the state ruined the results of its all-important caucus vote, internecine beef began to cook within the Democratic party.

The night before the caucus clusterfuck, while the Super Bowl was playing, the acolytes of Bernie Sanders had a party at a bar in the wall in downtown Des Moines. Beard 20+ smoked real cigarettes outside and discussed the difference in rental rates between Silver Lake and Williamsburg. Inside, the crowd of canvassers and campaign executives popped up on “Common People”, the British anthem of Pulp. Writers from the New York magazine, as well as left-wing publications such as Jacobin and n + 1, moved to the bar and started to discuss labor rights. The nearest L-train stop was 1,100 km away.

Oh, how different it was from the scene at the Marriott, a five minute walk away. At a Super Bowl viewing party hosted by Bloomberg News, cable news hosts such as Jake Tapper and Dana Bash came together with a small army of political journalists, democratic agents (including Pete Buttigieg’s senior adviser, Lis Smith), a coterie of British employees Embassy in Washington and about half the masthead of the New York Times. There, she opted for nachos, applied Bloomberg brand lip balm, drank Blue Moon bottles, and looked at Shakira and J.Lo pirouette on a stripper pole. Later, some of these corporate media deities entered the horribly bright lobby and stole around the hotel bar. Nobody went out to smoke.

Throughout the weekend, the Marriott’s lobby was a teeming exhibition, an archaeological excavation with layers of modern political history. Everywhere you looked there were fault lines and a beeping sound of payback. There were former Obama staff members who now work for Pete Buttigieg, whispering about how the grumpy Sanders could never unite the party. You could see Jennifer Palmieri, the 2016 spokeswoman for Hillary Clinton, who has recently encouraged Bernie supporters by saying that “no one likes him.” There was Donna Brazile, who provided evidence in her own book that the Clinton campaign had started the game against Bernie – after she had conducted a political skull investigation on behalf of the Clinton machine.

The Marriott was so full of saboteurs from past campaigns that Bernie assistants didn’t even walk through the lobby, let alone in the unofficial DC Mediaworld campaign center. (Instead they opted for the Doubletree at the airport).

If the messy Sanders she’d left down the street was the ID of the Bernie revolution, the sterile Marriott bar was the superego of the Democratic party. The contrast was the beginning of the struggle in the democratic party, should Sanders prevail in Iowa and beyond: a young uprising of the base versus a settlement battalion that is terrified at the idea that Sanders would win the party’s nomination.

The Sanders Shindig was called Sunday night was evoked by the hosts of Chapo Trap House, the popular podcast of the self-proclaimed “dirtbag left” – the radicalized, often vulgar and sometimes hilarious internet creatures all-in for Bernie. The hosts of the show gathered in a small graffiti-covered back room that looked like a charming imitation of a bathroom in the Lower East Side dive bar and discussed the chances of their candidate in the caucuses and whether someone might be interested in HBO in mini series with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. On the dance floor, a huge statue of Jeffrey Epstein’s bungalow on Little Saint James, also known as “Pedophile Island,” was blasted onto the walls.

Rumors about the results of the Des Moines poll scored – the long-awaited barometer for Democratic candidates suspended the day before due to hiccups of data collection flew around the bar. The results of the poll were probably good for Bernie and bad for the centrists, especially those who called the name Uncle Joe and “Mayo Pete”. Upon hearing the gossip, a canvasser began to applaud.

Another jumped on stage and grabbed a microphone for a call and returned with the crowd.

“If I say” Fuck, “you say” Biden! “

“Fuck,” he shouted. “Biden,” the crowd roared back.

“If I say” Fuck, “you say” Warren! “

“Fuck,” he shouted. “Warren,” the audience replied.

And so it was with Buttigieg, Steyer and even Tulsi Gabbard, the poor thing. So far for the party unit.

But after what happened in the last primary cycle, these warriors had reason to feel vengeful. And although the hopeful vibes radiated into the room for their candidate’s chances in the caucuses, they could see the established forces conspiring in real time. Even before the crumbled caucus results threw this whole thing into a blender, a drumbeat of Democratic dreck had fueled anger in the Bernie. First there were stories that Obama privately noticed that he would speak to Sanders if necessary. Then came the trailer for Hulu’s new Hillary, who poured some Clinton haterades into the mix. Des Moines buzzed over an NBC report that John Kerry was being bugged at a nearby hotel that weekend and said he would be willing to take part in the race to stop “the possibility that Bernie Sanders would take down the Democratic party”. (Kerry has emphatically denied this). At MSNBC, during a Morning Joe panel discussion in Iowa, Chris Matthews said Sanders could win “really big” here, but that “Bernie Sanders will not be president of the United States.”

Who can say for sure? Not Matthews, no Iowans, not the crowd at the Marriott or the Bernie brittle packed with sardines in the dive bar, screaming expletives and David Byrne lyrics in the karaoke microphones.