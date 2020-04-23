Scene: The proposed LWDD sale in Ag Reserve goes against Palm Beach County’s comp plan – Opinion – The Palm Beach Post

Palm Beach County’s position, established in 2016, insists that canals and adjacent land are not eligible for “sale” as preserving parcels.

Last week, despite the fact that three out of five supervisors acknowledged a conflict of interest, the Lake Worth Drainage District Board of Supervisors (LWDD) voted to move forward with a plan to place alleged development rights related to the un-built lands near their canals up to bid.

If successful, additional development and density would eventually exceed what the Palm Beach County Comprehensive Plan allows, and undermine the $ 100 million in voter bonds approved in 1999 to purchase land for indoor preservation of the Agricultural Reserve Fund.

The Boynton West Residential Associations Alliance (COBWRA) supports the many worthwhile initiatives that the LWDD seeks to fund but finds the source of funds that pave the way for the projects paradoxical is development and density – the same factors that the proposed projects trying to mitigate. The $ 22 million in funds collected would be a drop in the bucket toward $ 300 million needed to meet area needs.

COBWRA, along with nearly 2,000 concerned citizens who filed official objections to the proposal and the timing of the meeting by email, advised the drainage district to seek alternative solutions to fund their valuable projects.

We understand the fear that the “value” of these lands may be lost due to the economic downturn. Ag Reserve is not a “commodity”. Like its predecessor forest, the Ag Reserve is a non-recoverable natural resource. Any actions taken to dismantle it are irreversible.

If anything, the coronavirus pandemic confirmed the importance of the Ag Reserve, as evidenced by the support and interest from residents in purchasing locally grown products. Re-enforcing un-built lands in the Ag Reserve is dangerous.

Editor’s note: Rappaport is president of the Boynton West Residential Association Alliance (COBWRA).