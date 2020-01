Loading...

Video: Scattered snowfall this morning

Updated: 5:31 a.m. EST Jan 8, 2020

. WE ARE TRACKING PATCHY LIGHT SNOW AROUND THE WORCESTER AREA AND YOU SEE WHERE THE PROHIBITION BEGINS TO FALL. JOURNEY THROUGH MERRIMACK VALLEY AND SOME SNOWFLAKES TO BOSTON. THIS WIND IS DESCENDING THIS MORNING BUT THERE MAY BE AN ADDITIONAL SNOW SHOWER COMING THIS AFTERNOON AS THE WINDS INCREASE. TOMORROW MORNING WILL BE DROP NEAR ZERO. AND AS FAST AS THE SNOW IS ESTABLISHING. IT FEELS LIKE THE SPRING AS THE TEMPERATURES RISE TO 60 DEGREES 20 YEARS AGO THROUGH WORCESTER COUNTY AND THIS IS THE WORCESTER REGION. DO NOT WAIT FOR ICE POINTS. WE ARE BELOW FREEZING IN BEDFORD IN LAWRENCE AND BOSTON 35 AND LOWER THAN 30 IN THE SOUTHEAST MASSACHUSETTS. AS YOU GO NORTH AND WEST, SEE HOW WE GET TO TEENS AND 20 AND MORE NUMBERS. IT’S THE COLDEST AIR COMING BEHIND THIS FRONT. NORM IS MOVING THIS MORNING AND WE’RE LOOKING AT THE FRONTIER BORDER THIS AFTERNOON. AS IT COMES THROUGH THE WINDS, THE WINDS WILL blow. YOU SEE LIKE THE WIND BLOWING NEARLY 20 MILES PER HOUR OUTSIDE THE WEST. YOU WILL FEEL BEFORE IT STARTS TO TRACK OVER TEMPERATURES THROUGH MOST LOWS OF THE 1940S AND TO WORCESTER HILLS AND IN THE AFTERNOON, A DOUBLE FLURRIES WILL WORK THROUGH. BY 5PM OR 6PM, THEY ARE LEFT AND NO IMPACT ON THE EVENING SWITCH AND THE SKY WILL NOT ILLUMINATE THIS EVENING. WINDS ARE RISING AND THERE IS A WIND ADVISORY BEGINNING AT 3:00 PM THIS AFTERNOON. WORCESTER ON THE WEST TO BE ABLE TO SEE GUSTS AT 50 MILES PER HOUR. WATCH HOW THE WINDS ARE RAISING AT 3:00 P.M. AND TONIGHT AT 10 AM OR 11 AM WE ARE COOLING BY 30, 40, NEARLY 50 MILES PER HOUR AND ADOLESCENTS UP TO APPROXIMATELY 20 TOMORROW AS SOON AS THE SKY IS CLEARING. THIS WIND CHILL WILL BEGIN NEAR ZERO TOMORROW AND WE WILL RECOVER 20 TO 30 DEGREES AND WE HAVE A LOT OF SUN TIME BUT COLD TEMPERATURES. ABOVE AND BELOW ZERO AND THE WINDS ARE APPROACHING DURING THE DAY TOMORROW AND FRIDAY, WE WILL SEE A BEAUTIFUL RECOVERY AT THE FRONTIER FRONTIER APPROACH WITHOUT MUCH MOISTURE IN OUR REGION UNTIL WE ARE WHAT WE ARE WEEKEND. SATURDAY AFTERNOON, SATURDAY EVENING AND SUNDAY AS THE FRONT CLOSES, IT IS OUR BES

Get the latest weather forecast for the Boston area.

