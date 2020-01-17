(Photo by: Heidi Crawford)

At the end of last year, Scary Kids Scaring Kids announced a reunion tour in 2020 celebrating 15 years of The City Sleeps In Flames debut. With the tragic death of singer Tyson Stevens in 2014, the group recruited former Saosin singer Cove reber for singing functions.

This week, SKSK launched its reunion race with Secrets and Push Over, the latter starring Kurt Travis (ex-Dance Gavin Dance) and Thomas Erak (The fall of Troy). The group went on stage for the first time since its dissolution after a last tour in 2010.

This tour, which included Mod Sun on drums and at the opening, ended in Orangevale, California, at the Boardwalk in February 2010. On January 13, the group returned to the same stage for their return show with Reber.

Earlier this fall, SKSK guitarist Chad Crawford released a new song, “Loved Forever”, crediting it to the band and presenting it with AltPress on the day of their late frontman’s birthday. After the song was released, an agent offered to book shows if they were ready to play them, and they agreed.

Scary Kids Scaring Kids shared yesterday some images of the first show, writing: “First show with the family in 10 years. Lots of emotions, but above all a feeling of love in the room. Thank you to all who sing their hearts. “

Check out more fan-made footage below.

More on the Scary Kids Scaring Kids meeting

Reber and SKSK have known each other since the late 2000s, when both were Distorted tower. Reber was hooked to his bus during the 2009 race and always ready to go on stage when Stevens couldn’t make a show.

Reber and Scary Kids Scaring Kids keyboard player Pouyan Afkary spoke to AltPress about their long-standing friendship, continued love and respect for Stevens and how to pay him with help and great songs will make 2020 quite impressive.

“I think this is a delicate and very difficult scenario that we are facing,” said Afkary. “And we want to be respectful to our brother who is no longer with us.”

“I think it is important to recognize the struggles and challenges that people have,” he said. “These kinds of problems are certainly the reason why we decided to dissolve. I don’t want to be the one telling his story for him. I think it would be just unfair on my part to do so. “

“I love this guy more than anything,” adds Reber. “I don’t want his name dragged through the mud in any way, in any form. He may not have been able to be honest with us and allow us to help him, but he showed us who he was on paper and through the melody and through his words. We will never drag his name because what he gave us was himself. I feel like something like this is an opportunity for people who might need help who will get something huge out of it. “

The group will have Write love in his arms on tour with them who will offer resources for whatever fans might be having trouble.

“They’re going to have a representative near the merch area so people can come and talk to them,” says Afkary. “If they have a problem, there are resources. If you are in the world and you are struggling, there is a professional there. Not just a member of the Joe Band who has not faced addicted, but like a real human out there to deal with that every day of his life. “

Read the full interview here. The tour continues tonight in Anaheim with the remaining dates below and the tickets and VIP packages here.

Appointment:

01/16 – Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction (SOLD OUT)

01/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Press room

01/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ Fremont Country Club

01/20 – El Paso, TX @ The Green Door

01/21 – Dallas, TX @ Trees

01/22 – Lubbock, TX @ Jake’s Cafe

01/23 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

01/24 – Houston, TX @ Scout Bar

