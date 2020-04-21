Scarlett Moffatt admitted she was “deliberately gaining weight” after a fitness DVD because the diet was “detrimental” to her well-being – The Scottish Sun

SCARLETT Moffatt admitted he “deliberately gained weight” after his fitness DVD was released.

Gogglebox star, 30, lost three stones and dropped from size 18 to size 8 for the DVD released in 2018.

11

Scarlett Moffatt said she “deliberately gained weight” after releasing her fitness DVD: Instagram / Scarlett Moffatt

But in a new interview in Frankie Bridge’s Open Mind Podcast, Scarlett revealed she wanted to gain weight after the DVD was released because the 700-calorie diet a day “ruined” her mental health.

And he slams DVD extreme diets “the worst thing I’ve ever done”.

“I slowly realized that it was very disturbing of my mental health,” he said.

11

He slim to size 8 from size 18

11

He goes to the gym but also follows a strict diet

11

He did not want to retain a figure of size 8 after losing three stone Credit: Instagram

“I have also deleted all photos before and after me … Not only is it bad for my peace of mind, it’s not too good for others because now I look like my previous photo.

“I’m kind of rebelling against DVD because I just don’t like how it happened and I don’t like it anymore.

“I deliberately started gaining weight. I kind of like, ‘if I get big again it can’t be brought up’. I can’t have the stigma attached to me about this DVD and people will stop buying it.”

The former Saturday Night Takeaway star revealed that controlling her diet is very important for her extreme weight loss.

11

He follows the DVD exercise plan but only eats 700 calories a day

11

Scarlett is now embracing her natural curve. Credit: scarlettmoffatt / Instagram

“I thought people thought I had been walking and blabbering into the mountains for six months, but apparently not, I actually did the exercise [on DVD], but obviously I had to cut a lot of food out of what I usually do. Eat,” he said .

“I think now that’s what I want to try to say to people – ‘please don’t think that you can only have this DVD and then you can instantly lose that amount of weight, that is a lot of pressure and that is a lot of work’.”

He said he now embraces natural curves rather than trying to reduce them.

“I wear a swimsuit in the water park, which I know doesn’t sound like a big step,” he said.

11

And feel confident enough to go back to swimsuitCredit: Instagram

11

Scarlett on the red carpet at BAFTA last year Credit: Getty – Contributor

“But for me it was very big, especially in front of my girlfriend, because usually I would wear a cover and a kaftan and a short shirt and shirt.”

Earlier this week, Scarlett revealed she was still sending a message to Caroline Flack two months after the TV star’s tragic death.

He told Kate Thornton about the White Wine Question Time that he did it in memory of the late Love Island host who took his own life in February.

11

Scarlett Moffatt has revealed that she still sent a message to Caroline Flack two months after the tragic death of the TV star: PA

He said: “I still send messages to Caroline on her Instagram. I still send messages to her boyfriend.

“He is still in my mind. And also anger at what happened. Words do hurt.

“I’m not 100 percent like that doesn’t bother me.

“I get a lot of sticks for my nose – this is the nose where I was born.”

11

The host of the late Island of Love who claimed his own life in February Credit: PA: Press Association

Scarlett revealed that she was so upset with the troll that she called the Samaritan to ask for help.

The Geordie I am A Celebrity winner called regularly because of insults about his nose.

“I will give a fake name and I will chat for 15 minutes. That really helps, “he said.

11

Scarlett calls the help line regularly after mean comments about noseCredit: Rex Features

“I get a lot of sticks. I was like, ‘This is my nose from birth with’. “

Scarlett said she now responds to trolls by giving them numbers to the Samaritans.

Scarlett, who is secluded from her boyfriend, Scott Dobinson, said, “I thought, ‘Oh my God, how would they feel if they had so much hatred for someone they had never met?’.”

Scarlett Moffatt slides down the stairs to Neil Diamond’s ‘Sweet Caroline’ with the cute TikTok

