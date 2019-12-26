Scams usurping the identity of the surface of the Sydney Morning Herald

Loading...

A spokeswoman for Nine said the media organization "systematically reports bogus Facebook ads that abuse our press brands or our on-air talent".

"So far, we have had only very limited success in getting the platform to tackle these scams," the spokesman said in a statement.

The fake ads look remarkably like posts on the Herald's real Facebook page, but there are a few key differences – real Herald Facebook posts are made through a verified account which is indicated by a little blue check mark next to the title and site Web. the address in the ad is not a www.smh.com.au address.

Nine reported the iPhone scam to Facebook this week and previously criticized the social media giant for not acting quickly enough to prevent bogus ads from spoofing talent. ; antenna like Eddie McGuire, Georgie Gardner, Shelley Craft and Deborah Knight.

One of the issues investigated by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission during its investigation into social media and search giants was the fraudulent ads, the final report warning that this type of exploitation was increasing rapidly. The government has accepted the consumer watchdog's recommendation for a digital services ombudsman and will launch a pilot program to address a range of user complaints, including those affected by online scams.

A Facebook spokesperson said that these scams were not allowed on social media and the site and were removed when the company learned of the publications.

"In this case, we removed several pages and associated advertising accounts from our platform for breaking our rules," he said.

"We are taking strong measures to ensure the integrity of our platforms, which means not only suspending and deleting accounts, pages and advertisements, but also bringing legal action against those responsible for violating our rules."

Facebook filed a lawsuit in California this month against a Hong Kong-based company and two people for running deceptive ads promoting counterfeit products and diet pills.

The spokesperson said that new detection models had been built to help find similar fraudulent ads and that user reports had helped improve these systems.

