Scammers are now taking advantage of a small U.S. relief fund in fishing emails

A new study analyzing phishing email trends has found an increase in cases that take advantage of financial concerns related to COVID-19.

IBM X-Force researchers released the results of a study on coronavirus-related spam on Thursday since the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the spread of the new coronavirus a pandemic on 11 of March.

According to the team, there has been an increase in COVID-19-related spam of more than 6,000%, ranging from impersonation of WHO officials to the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and banks offering financial relief funds.

In addition, “COVID-19 Awareness Study for Consumer and Small Business 2020” (.PDF) suggests that SMEs are the main targets of recent COVID-19 scams.

Examples of emails collected by the team reveal that small business owners are run by fake SBA officials, promising beneficiaries of government funds to keep them afloat during the crisis. About 40% of entrepreneurs surveyed by IBM believe they have received at least one email, which often contains malicious attachments designed to deploy malicious software to their devices.

“The uncertainty surrounding the availability of funds and their distribution increases confusion among small business owners and creates new opportunities for attackers,” the researchers say.

It’s not just the SBA that is making a disability. Fraudulent American Express emails offering thousands of dollars in distress funds and Wells Fargo messages claiming account verification to transfer a grant payment have also been detected.

Research suggests that the general lack of awareness and confusion of the public towards official communication channels worsen the situation.

In all, 35% of respondents said they expected to talk about the IRS by email, though the agency said for years it would never email people about filing taxes – and only the 14% of small business owners feel they understand the process for getting a business loan relief.

In addition, 64% of recently unemployed U.S. adults are considered the group most likely to participate in emails that claim to be related to financial relief. More than half of respondents said they clicked on a link or there are attachments open in those messages.

Scammers are not just the owners of respiratory disease. In addition, state-sponsored and therefore resource-intensive piracy groups are used in China, North Korea, and Russia to infect victims with malware.

In South Korea, the coronavirus outbreak has also led to an increase in virus-related scam texting and phone calls. In many cases, fraudsters pretend to be delivery companies with package delays and ask for sensitive information from their victims to process orders.

