Scam: there is no order for your arrest in Sarnia

Police in Sarnia report that their local court house is being ‘bombarded’ by phone calls from people, most in the Ottawa area, who are worried that there is an order for their arrest.

Yes, scammers are working on it again.

This time, if you do not accept their call and allegedly claim unpaid taxes or claim that your social security number has been used in a crime, they will leave the actual number of the Sarnia Lambton Court House.

“Please do not call this number because it connects the telephone lines,” Sarnia police said.

“Unfortunately, these criminals seem to find more and more ways to make everyone’s life much harder.”

No agency in Canada will threaten the arrest unless you pay now and do it by phone, the police in the city warned about a seven-hour drive southeast of the capital.

“Just hang up and don’t give them any information, because that’s what they’re looking for,” Sarnia police said in a press release Monday.

“These criminals ask for personal information, such as your SIN, and in turn use it to create fraudulent documents such as credit cards.

“We ask you not to call the police if no information or money has been lost.”

