SC invoice would allow officers to persuade drivers who go slowly in the left lane

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – A bill in South Carolina wants to remove slow drivers from the left lane, the Associated Press reports.

The supporters of the bill say that something must be done that encourages people who do not pass to use the right roadway.

“Unfortunately, people in South Carolina stay on the left lane,” says Gary Simrill, leader of the majority of the house.

Senate President Harvey Peeler says that every southeastern state alongside North Carolina and South Carolina has laws to keep slower drivers out of the left lane.

A version of the bill in the house would result in a $ 200 fine for drivers in the left lane and add two points to their driving license, which is the same penalty for speeding less than 10 mph above the speed limit.

“It is not punishable. We want to encourage people to drive in the right lane and enter the left lane,” Peeler said.

A version of the bill in the Senate would only incur a $ 100 fine.

“No pun intended, but I ask the committee to approve this bill,” Peeler said as he spoke on the senate floor.