SC Air National Guard to conduct a hospital tour on Monday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Get ready for a hike.

F-16s fighter jets from the South Carolina Air National Guard’s 169th Fighter Wing will greet the state’s medical staff and first responders during a roundtable, the state’s official Monday, April 27, said.

Depending on the Guard’s launch, Swamp Fox pilots will come down to several hospitals throughout the state that will be discovered later this weekend. Everyone who lives around these hospitals should see and hear jets. The application has been organized as part of the U.S. Air Force: AMERICAN RESOLVE to thank those in attendance for the COVID-19 response and will be present at the conference.

Akshai Gandhi, commander of the 169 Fighter Wing, said, “This is the way we say ‘thank you’ to South Carolina heroes working on the highway at 17.” Watch on Monday morning. and know that South Carolina Air National Guard is proud to serve with you. Our aim is to promote our spirit in our state. “

Guards are asking anyone who accesses videos or photos of F-16s flying across the country to post on social media using the hashtags #AirForceSalutes and #AFFlyover.