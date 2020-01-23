SBCSC hears the public about possible partnerships with Purdue Polytechnic High School

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – A partnership between Purdue and South Bend School Corporation could open up new opportunities for students. On Wednesday, the residents had the opportunity to find out about the potential charter school. The opening is planned for the end of summer.

Two public meetings were held on Wednesday to discuss the potential partnership between South Bend Schools and Purdue Polytechnic High School.

The second meeting took place at Washington High School, one of the places Purdue Polytechnic High School would like to go.

Residents of South Bend, who came to the earlier meeting, questioned the partnership and whether it will be the fall for South Bend public schools.

“South Bend has a lot to offer and I think we just have to give our city a chance,” said Shawn Henderson, Riley High School Principal.

Henderson says what many South Bend residents think as a partnership with schools in South Bend and Purdue Polytechnic High School or PPHS is on the rise.

Two public meetings were held on Wednesday to discuss the possible partnership with the charter school. Officials from Riley High School and the PPHS presented their case.

“We teach tons of faces and focus on skills in addition to academic standards,” said Scott Bess, principal of Purdue Polytechnic High School. “Students can really immerse themselves in projects, working with teachers, and of course the direct connection to Purdue University that you won’t find anywhere else in the state.”

However many, including Henderson, say the magnet programs already on the public high school level are excellent and the partnership with Purdue could ruin what is already here.

“We just do a great job with technology, magnet, and other things we offer in our community,” said Henderson.

And the residents agree with this thought.

“I don’t think they’re doing anything other than our public option,” said Drew Duncan, a resident.

“We need to strengthen the Riley School program and maintain the integrity of our public schools,” said Marty Wolfson, another resident.

“I think it’s something we should grow on our own,” said Linda Lucy, president of the NEA South Bend Teachers Association.

Bess said he doesn’t want this to be a competition, but a collaboration.

“We just have a different structure,” he said. “It’s more of a free thing.”

But for many in the room, there is concern that this school, which can accommodate 75 to 125 freshmen, steals these students from local public schools.

“I believe this can affect Riley High School freshman enrollment and what we do,” said Henderson.

“I fear that another program with STEM would distract students from this program,” said Wolfson.

“We don’t fight for students. We don’t try to tear each other down, we build each other up,” said Bess.

Bess said that they are coming to South Bend with or without a partnership because they already have a state charter, but still hope there will be agreement in the future.

But where the school ends is also controversial. It is currently planned to have the charter school at Washington High School, but some say this would have a negative impact on the school.

Todd Cummings Superintendent of South Bend School Corporation explains to the group that this collaboration would benefit everyone.

“It could bring students back to Washington, give them more opportunities, and we could get a financial advantage instead of going to Studebaker,” said Cummings.

Bess announced that recruitment of ABC57 students begins on Wednesday. Students can apply online on Wednesday evening.