SBA reveals possible data breaches affecting 8,000 business emergency loan applicants

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has revealed a suspected breach of data affecting the portal used by business owners to apply for emergency loans.

The U.S. agency said the incident could affect about 8,000 applicants to the Economic Disaster Loan Program (EIDL), which offers up to $ 10,000 to small business owners who are currently having problems with the pandemic. of coronavirus.

At the time of writing, new applicants will not be accepted due to “funding of available credits.”

Earlier EIDL applicants may have compromised their name, Social Security numbers, physical and email addresses, dates of birth, citizen status, and insurance information.

CNN reports that a letter sent to disaster loan applicants, dated April 13, explains that a default was detected on March 25. A section of the portal was deactivated while a security issue was resolved, although no details about the nature have been made public. of the problem, before relaunching

The SBA said the website “could have led to the inadvertent disclosure of personally identifiable information to other applicants.”

Although there is currently no evidence that the applicant’s data has been abused, the agency offers free credit tracking to anyone who may have one year.

In response to the incident, Nebraska U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse commented:

“Americans are struggling to keep their businesses alive and the last thing they should worry about is whether or not their federal government is sufficient to protect their personal information. We absolutely know that databases of security numbers social, addresses and dates of birth. are mature goals. Washington needs to meet. ”

During the same week that the U.S. agency is dealing with possible data breaches, researchers have found that the organization is also central to a huge wave of phishing emails that fraudulently use the name of the phishing scam. SBA.

According to the IBM X-Force, COVID-19 impersonation emails have risen more than 6,000% over about five weeks, and the SBA, along with major U.S. financial institutions, is affected. The emails claim to come from SBA representatives who offer help and financial aid to small businesses.

