“Say Yes, Dress” Star Lori Allen recalls the “Freak Accident” that occurred during the filming

Say Yes to Dress: Atlanta fans will finally gain insight into the terrible fall Lori Allen took in April last year.

PEOPLE got a secret look at Saturday’s final episode of the season, when Allen, owner of Bridals by Lori in Atlanta, Georgia, is hospitalized shortly after the fall during the filming of the 11th season of the hit TLC show.

Do you want the first 5 news of the day to be delivered directly to your inbox before you wake up? Subscribe to Fame10 Top 5 news and receive 5 current news every morning!

Fashion director Monte Durham tells a spooky incident in confession throughout the clip.

“We just finished filming when Lori fell and it just wasn’t just a slip on the dress,” Durham said. “She fell and hit quite hard.”

The scene is then cut off from the bridal shop, where the production was filmed on a blank screen that reads: “The cameras stopped recording, but the sound continued to record…”

Off camera, Durham shouted, “Oh, Lori! Are you okay?”

“No, I fell on my face.” “Oh my God,” Allen replied.

“Are you okay?” Durham asked.

“I don’t know,” she replied.

The producer then asked if Allen was bleeding.

“Yeah. Above the eyebrows,” Durham said.

“Oh, I’m so hurt.” “My hands,” Allen said.

As a result of her fall, they had to call an ambulance.

“She hit the floor so hard for her, it’s pretty hard,” he said in a confession clip. “There’s nothing we can do.” We called the paramedics and tried to calm her down on the floor until they arrived. She just kept saying, “It’s bad, it’s bad.”

While falling off camera, the clip briefly showed Allen on a stretcher as he was surrounded by a team of paramedics.

“She’s strong, she’ll get through it,” Durham added. “It will be a long recovery, so we are waiting for an update.”

One year after Allen’s fall, she talked to the PEOPLE about her “strange accident” and shared how she was doing.

“We were filming the opening sequence of the series, Monte was spinning clothes and a train of naked tulle mixed exactly with the color of the hardwood floors when it fell to the ground and I came out of the scene – and I slipped the train onto the scene and fell on my face,” Allen said. in the publication. “I darkened and then I don’t remember anything.”

“My nose and both wrists (all broken in the fall) are still really painful,” she continued. “I can’t lift more than one wedding dress at a time, but I hope my wrist improves.”

She added that “her recovery process was long and involved.”

“Even though I exercise it properly and regularly, the fact is that my body and bones are weak in the fight against breast cancer,” she said. “I found out in the fall that I had osteoporosis, which I am currently treating.” The fall reminded me to slow down and be grateful for all the wonderful love and support I have in my life. “

Allen continued, “I used the recovery period to rest, heal and rehabilitate, but I also recovered from the feeling of recovery very peacefully and focused on making the most of my next chapters.”

The owner of the bridal shop also thanked Monte and her team for being so interested and caring for her after her terrible accident.

“Just like when I was fighting breast cancer, the whole team stood up for the opportunity to keep the business running,” she told the store. “I’m really so blessed to have an incredible team behind me.”

Season Finals Say Yes to Dress: Atlanta airs on Saturday, April 25 at 8 p.m. ET to TLC.