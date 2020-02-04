Say “Screw it” and buy a great drill brush for $ 10

Best Home Deals Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home and automotive deals that are updated daily.

A drill brush is and does exactly what it sounds like, and now you can pick up a set for $ 10.

The drill brush attachment works with any drill that you already own to scrub away stains and stuck coarseness. I own this and I love it.

I cleaned my coarse sink with it in less than a minute, and if you own a drill, it is an absolutely ingenious way to utilize the power of the tool outside of assembling furniture.

There are a number of versions to choose from, the universal yellow, a car-oriented white, medium-textured blue and green, a stiff red and, my personal favorite, the ultra stiff-black. All of which are only $ 10.

You should give it a try, I subscribe super.

