Say goodbye to neck pain with the best pillows for side sleepers

Buying a new pillow can feel like a very complicated and stressful process when you start exploring your options. In fact, you should be excited; This will be the pillow that will help you fall asleep faster, fall asleep longer, and relieve pain in the neck and back. But even if you’ve just scanned the pillows slightly, you’re probably overwhelmed by the incredible number of pillows available. Fortunately, you can narrow down your selection easily.

There are a few things you should ask yourself when looking for the perfect pillow: what position do I like to sleep in? Do I prefer to sleep in the stomach? Do I sleep super hot and need a cooling pillow? Do I prefer a high loft or something to dive into? Then you can start filtering some of the brands you know. While the brand doesn’t mean everything, you can rest assured that big names and the hard-hitting pillow manufacturers make a durable, high quality product.

Finally, you can see the instructions. We’ve searched through some of our favorite brands and even some lesser-known brands to bring you some of the best pillows for side sleepers.

The best pillows for side sleepers

Wamsutta Extra Firm Pillow – $ 26 at Amazon

Sleep Innovations Memory Foam Pillow – $ 30 at Amazon

Xtreme Comforts Bamboo Memory Foam Pillow – $ 50 at Amazon

Pincushion – $ 75 at Tuft & Needle

Leesa hybrid pillow – $ 87 at Leesa

Coop Home Goods adjustable pillow – $ 80 at Amazon

Layla Kapok pillow – $ 99 at Layla

Drift Pillow – $ 100 at Amazon

Downlite goose down pillow – $ 90 at Amazon

Tempur-Pedic side-to-side pillow – $ 117 at Amazon

Tuft and needle pillow – $ 75

Sure, this is an expensive choice, but if you need an ultra-supportive pillow with a high loft and something to sleep “over” instead of “in”, Tuft and Needle have created a great pillow for you. It’s still comfortable, though it’s pretty firm. That means you wake up less sore and refreshed, and don’t feel like you’ve strained your neck or shoulders with a low-loft pillow. Memory foam pillows are generally a good choice for side sleepers who need a lot of support and loft, but it’s always good practice to try a higher pillow than you initially think is necessary. If you’re new to buying a pillow, you’ve probably used a pillow that is suitable for everyone, and you’re no stranger to dancing in the middle of the night to fold your pillow and make it one correspondingly high attic. Stop it; Just buy a pillow like this.

Are you interested in the original foam cushion Tuft and Needle? Read our review of tufts and pincushions so you know exactly what you want to do with this choice.

Layla pillow

The Layla pillow is another very high and supportive pillow that is perfect for wide-shouldered or heavy sleepers. If you feel like you are pulling the pillows much faster than you think they should last, you are probably a heavier sleeper who needs to look into a pillow that supports you longer and does not flatten out after a few weeks , This shredded memory foam pillow does the trick. Shredded memory foam is known to sleep cool thanks to the increased airflow that the shredded foam provides. One of the best parts of many shredded memory foam pillows is the fact that you can simply open the side and let out or add some memory foam if the pillow feels too high or too flat for you.

$ 99 from Layla

Reversible cushion Leesa Hybrid

This quilted hybrid pillow looks very different from most pillows, but the quilting is a conscious choice to make the pillow more functional and relieve your frustrations at night. If you have a heavy sleep and often wake up when the entire pillow fills at the edges of the pillow case and not under your head, the quilted design of this pillow prevents this shift. It is filled with a down-like material, which makes it super comfortable and soft. This pillow also has an increased cooling capacity because it is filled with a combination of gel and memory foam. Gel is a popular material in sleep products because it does not retain heat or moisture like other materials.

Honeydew Sleep Company Delicious side sleeper

If you frequently wake up with pain in your shoulders, neck, or even a headache, the first culprit is probably not your pillow. However, your pillow is a likely culprit and if you wake up from pain you will definitely not get a good night’s sleep. With its curved design, the Honeydew Sleep Company Scrumptious Side Sleeper winds around your shoulder so that you can push the pillow further into your neck. This pillow is not a good choice for belly or back sleepers, but if you only sleep on your side, try this pillow for the 60-day trial and you will likely decide to keep it longer.

Wamsutta extra firm pillow

This heavy pillow is designed for sleepers with the broadest shoulders who need the highest loft and the greatest firmness. Your average pillow has curved sides that lead to dots at every seam. However, this pillow was made in three dimensions to keep your head away from the mattress all night. One of the biggest problems for side sleepers is dropping their head too far into the mattress, which can cause problems in the spine. You may not notice any pain or discomfort now, but sleeping on the wrong pillow for years will undoubtedly cause permanent damage to your shoulders and spine. So try a pillow that supports and weighs you. This is also a good choice for price-conscious sleepers who are filled with 100% polyester. This filling may not last as long as other pillow materials, but what feels luxurious to one sleeper may be different to another.

Downlite Extra Firm White Goose down pillow

If you are familiar with pillows, you probably already know that down pillows are usually not recommended for side sleepers. In fact, the side sleepers are advised to actively avoid down pillows. Dipping your head too far, sleeping hot, forcing you to breathe straight into the pillow all night, and causing headaches for sleepers with larger and heavier shoulders. This downlite hotel quality down pillow is ideal for side sleepers and back sleepers. A pillow filled with down provides an airy and firm feeling of sleep. Down is a luxury material, so you will spend a little more money with this choice, but your worries about spending will melt away as soon as your head hits this pillow. Still, the biggest side sleepers should do their homework to make sure they don’t buy down pillows that are too soft.

Memory Foam Contour Pillow by Sleep Innovations

This curvy pillow wasn’t just for looks. When you think of the silhouette of a side sleeper, think of the dramatic curve between the jaw and shoulder. When your neck is not supported, many side sleepers feel uncomfortable or wake up as if they had raised their shoulders all night to balance the distance between the mattress and the neck. That is obviously not a good thing. Contoured pillows like this one from Sleep Innovations are designed to nestle and support your neck so your shoulders don’t have to. This is also a bad choice for back sleepers, and stomach sleepers should just stay away altogether. However, if you’ve woken up with a tight neck and shoulders, try this contoured pillow.

Eden pillow from Coop Home Goods

Coop Home Goods has some great options, especially for side sleepers, but the Eden pillow is especially great. It’s soft enough to naturally transform into your body, but it’s not so soft that you feel like you’re not sleeping on a pillow at all. The viscoelastic filling made of polyurethane and polyester is super soft and filled with a shredded material that promotes air circulation and natural cooling so that you don’t feel overheated at night, even if you sleep with your arms under the pillow. The pillow comes with a cover made of viscose-viscose and bamboo polyester, so that this pillow feels particularly soft and does not irritate your skin.

Xtreme Comforts Kool-Flow memory foam cushion made of bamboo

We’re dealing with shredded memory foam here at Digital Trends and The Manual, but it’s really a good choice for all types of sleepers. Shredded memory foam works especially well if you are not just a side sleeper, as you can remove shredded memory foam as you like and add it to the pillow to make it softer or firmer at will. Shredded memory foam is also very breathable and sleeps cooler than loaf memory foam pillows. Side sleepers tend to get hot at night, but this pillow keeps your head away from the mattress while keeping you cool. It comes with a bamboo cover, which is made of sustainable material and feels super soft.

Tempur-Pedic side-to-side pillow

As much as we preach the word shredded memory foam, loaf memory foam is just better for tons of sleepers. And no matter who you are, you really can’t go wrong with a Tempur-Pedic cushion. Designed for the side sleeper name, this pillow has a subtle curvature that supports your neck and shoulders. If you need a pillow to deal with body heat, it sleeps cool. The other interesting thing about this pillow is that it is tilted vertically downwards. If one side feels too low or too high on a given night, just turn the pillow 160 degrees and you can enjoy a different and more comfortable night’s sleep.

Tired of waking up in the middle of the night staring at the ceiling and wishing you had fallen asleep? In our travel guides you will find the best mattress toppers, pillows for back sleepers and curtains that block the light so you can wake up and feel like you are the best.

