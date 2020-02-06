Saving the girls from FGM: In the African village that eventually rejected it

On the International Day of Zero Tolerance for FGM, we consider how deeply rooted practice has been in Guinean culture for centuries, with 97% of women who have endured it as part of the traditional transition ritual of the region. Now, after years of cooperation with Plan International, this village is proud of it

Hidden in the wooded area of ​​Southeast Guinea, a group of women from a rural community dances and sings. This day is historic: after years of hard vaccination, the village will officially celebrate leaving FGM.

The practice of genital mutilation is deeply rooted in Guinean culture, with 97% of women who have endured it as part of the traditional forest initiation in the region. Plan International promised Guinea to start a discussion about this in 2007.

Now after years of discussion, multiple exchanges with authorities and conversations with religious leaders and the community cutter, the village has reached this historic point.

‘We are happy! Happy about leaving this harmful practice for all women! We are happy and we are proud! , The women sing cheerfully.

Today, to mark the change, their daughters will participate in an alternative initiation ceremony. This is much different than what they would have experienced, because for the first time in years no girls will mutilate their genitals.

“Initiating girls in the forest is an ancestral practice here,” says Rachel Kourouma of Plan International’s “Save Girls from FGM” project. ‘For centuries, girls have been taken to the forest to be trained and to have their genitals trimmed. It is an essential basis of our culture. So we decided to keep the initiation tradition, but remove the mutilation. “

And this strategy has been successfully launched, with over 1,000 girls who have participated in the new ritual so far. Since its launch in 2007, the Plan International Guinea FGM project has worked with no fewer than 19 communities to formally abandon female genital cutting.

“It is the uncut girls who want to protect the village against this practice,” explains Raphael Kourouma of Plan International. “Today’s ceremony does not mean that the work is finished. Every village that gives up FGM is of course a victory. But now the protection structures that we set up in the village will ensure that the commitment is respected by the entire community and occurs where necessary. “

Here we take a look at the first alternative ceremony of the village …