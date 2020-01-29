'Saved by the Bell' Reboot Casts Zack Morris' and Jessie Spano's Kids

The reboot of Saved by the Bell adds two people with very famous surnames!

Mitchell Hoog has joined the cast and he will portray Mac Morris, the handsome, charming and privileged son of Governor Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar). Belmont Cameli is also cast in the role of Jamie Spano, a captain of the Bayside soccer team and the sensitive son-son of Jessie Spano (Elizabeth Berkley).

Last year it was announced that Mario Lopez and Berkley from Save by the Bell would repeat the roles that made them famous in the original run of the show, but it is currently unclear whether A. C. Slater and Jessie Spano are the parents of Jamie. Earlier this year, it was confirmed that Gosselaar would return at least three episodes for a restart, and it was unknown whether his long love Kelly Kapowski was Mac’s mother. Tiffani Thiessen, who portrayed Kelly, is said to be in conversation to resume her role.

Saved by the Bell’s reboot will focus on the story of what happened when California Gov. Zack Morris received feedback for closing several low-income high schools and suggested sending affected students to one of the best-performing schools in the state – including Bayside High.

Two of the students affected by this proposal: Daisy – a smart, ambitious second-year student who is excited to go to Bayside High after her school is closed – is played by Haskiri Velazquez and Aisha – Daisy’s best friend, a girl who grew up on boys sports teams, which causes a stir when she tries to play football at Bayside – played by Alycia Pascual-Pena.

It was announced in January that Champions star Josie Totah will play the lead role in the upcoming reboot series. Totah plays as beautiful and astute cheerleader Lexi, who is considered the most popular girl in school, and is equally admired and feared by the students.