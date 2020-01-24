Save your soils from salt this winter with a genius tip

No more annoying white spots

Updated: 2:24 AM EST Jan 24, 2020

Winter is beautiful and fun until 1.] white snow becomes brown slush, and 2.] your wood floors are covered with salt dust. Salt dust is what some people call the white stains left by your shoes after crossing a driveway or sidewalk covered with salt to prevent ice from forming. Salt is great, salt dust is not. And if you don’t clean the stains quickly enough, they could permanently damage wood floors. There are store-bought solutions for this – things like Salt-Away or Squeaky Concentrate – but you can also safely remove stains by mixing vinegar in a gallon of warm water. First, you want to vacuum the area. After that, mix the solution and put it in a spray bottle, spraying the soil and letting it sit for a few minutes. You don’t want to soak the area, but it should be moist enough to let the salt dissolve. After that, wipe the floor with a dry towel before wiping it again with a damp cloth. Then end this madness by doing a last wiping with a dry towel. Prepare yourself – your soil will be almost perfect. Salt dust has no chance against this, so go ahead, be free and enjoy the best time of the year, without salt dust.

