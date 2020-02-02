Save your house plants against death in winter with an LED grow light

Most plants grow very slowly, if at all, during the winter months when the sun is low in the sky – house plants are no exception. Even when it is warm inside, plants can feel this external change. Some houseplant plants drop leaves, turn brown or even die completely. Most house plants (apart from decorative flowers) are perennials, so with a little care and patience in the winter, you should expect your house plants to bounce back immediately. Although I have experienced this myself year after year, as soon as I notice the transition of the plants, I am in a panic for a week, followed by a few months of gloom. Last year I finally had enough and went to the hardware store in search of a growth light to make my plants, and maybe myself, think it was summer.

Grow lights were pushed to the back of the shelf and only at the request of a very, eh, specific type of inner farmer. But because of the increasing popularity of houseplants, I was happy to find a large selection in my hardware store. I wanted a lamp that would fit into a standard lamp socket to work with my existing device, so I eliminated all industrial and tubular lamps. I also wanted something energy efficient, because I would leave it for a few months most of the day, every day. I left with 4 different lamps and tried them all for a few days in a row in the same desk lamp.

Some of them became very hot after just a few minutes and I felt uncomfortable leaving the house with the whole day on. Another was so smart that it was hard to be in the same room when he was on. I finally opted for the Fiet LED Grow Bulb. It is energy efficient (9 watts) and as advertised is never hot (just a little warm). This also meant that I could maintain a relatively stable humidity from day to night because hot lights dry out the air.

The light consists mainly of red and blue wavelengths (which emit a purple hue in a dark room), which promotes foliage and flowering better than a normal white sphere. Most importantly, this efficient red-blue light produced a dramatic change in my plants. My succulents came up in a few days and leaf plants had new shoots within a week. I have added a smart plug-in timer and only slightly adjusted it during the winter so that it remained lit when the sun came up. This lamp is a great way to improve your gardening skills without getting your hands dirty.

