Save up to 59% at Walmart

To let you know, if you buy something listed here, Mashable can earn a member commission.

Image: hoover

By Haley HenschelMashable Shopping2020-02-10 17:00:59 UTC

TL; DR: The Hoover WindTunnel 2 Rewind Pet Upright Vacuum makes tidying up pet hair a breeze, and now it is for sale at Walmart for just $ 69. It usually costs $ 169, so you save as much as 59%.

I knew as soon as my dog ​​and I got up from the couch after watching the 2020 Oscars: the season of the episode is coming.

To be honest with my puppy Pierogi, she doesn’t lose as much hair as it gets warmer outside: she’s a kind of dachshund / chihuahua mix, so her coat is short and tough. But when she is sitting on my blue velvet couch (as she did during the Academy Awards on Sunday evening) or taking a nap on my lap while wearing black leggings (as she now does while I am typing these words), silhouette of golden brown hair that she leaves behind is my sign to remove the vacuum and the fluff roller.

ALSO SEE: These 8 vacuum cleaners are the best for handling animal hair

If you plan to fight your own personal war against pet fur and fuzz this spring, you’ll be happy to know that your trusted Mashable Shopping team just came across a great deal on the Hoover WindTunnel 2 Rewind, a bagless upright vacuum cleaner on dogs – and cat hair. Normally it costs $ 169, but you can get it at Walmart for only $ 69 (nice) – that’s a saving of 59%.

The WindTunnel 2 Rewind has a reusable, washable filter and an easy to empty, soil discharge dirt cup and has three separate suction channels through which it can remove both deeply embedded dust and debris at the surface level. Hoover has also equipped it with Dual-Cyclonic technology, which prevents suction loss, as well as a HEPA media filter that retains 99.97% of the small, small dirt particles. Each unit includes an extension pole plus three attachable tools: a slit tool, a “pet turbo” tool, and a pet upholstery tool.

The WindTunnel 2 Rewind is sold out on the Hoover website and not available on Amazon (unless you are bold enough to buy from one of the external retailers), so don’t go shopping anywhere else: click here to order it at Walmart for just $ 69.

For your information, the Hoover deals from the big box store don’t start and end with the WindTunnel 2 Rewind – the following vacuum cleaners, floor coverings and hardwood floor cleaners are now also available:

Hoover T-Series WindTunnel Rewind bagless upright vacuum, UH70120 – $ 118.99 (save $ 51)

Hoover Elite Rewind Plus vacuum cleaner without bag, UH71200 – $ 99 (save $ 20)

Hoover WindTunnel 2 Whole House Rewind Bagless Upright Vacuum, UH71250 – $ 119.99 (save $ 40)

Hoover WindTunnel Air steerable pet bagless upright vacuum, UH72405PC – $ 143.41 (save $ 56.58)

Hoover Air Lite Compact Multi-Cyclonic Upright Vacuum, UH72465 – $ 99.99 (save $ 30)

Hoover High Performance vacuum cleaner without bag, UH72600 – $ 149 (save $ 26)

Hoover Total Home petless vacuum cleaner without bag, UH74100 – $ 129 (save $ 20)

Hoover LiNX rechargeable stick vacuum cleaner, BH50010 – $ 124.99 (save $ 55)

Hoover IMPULSE cordless vacuum cleaner, BH53000 – $ 124.99 (save $ 24.01)

Hoover Fusion cordless vacuum cleaner, BH53100 – $ 119 (save $ 60)

Hoover REACT Whole Home cordless vacuum cleaner, BH53200 – $ 159 (save $ 40)

Hoover ONEPWR FloorMate JET wireless hard floor cleaner, BH55200B – $ 199 (save $ 100.99)

Hoover Dual Power Max carpet cleaner for pets, FH51001 – $ 149 (save $ 20)

Hoover Power Scrub carpet cleaner with SpinScrub technology, FH50135 – $ 128 (save $ 20)

Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe carpet cleaner, FH50150 – $ 149 (save $ 60.99)

Hoover Power Scrub Elite carpet cleaner with HeatForce, FH50250 – $ 169 (save $ 20)

Hoover PowerDash compact carpet cleaner for pets, FH50710 – $ 88 (save $ 21.99)

Hoover Smartwash automatic carpet cleaner, FH52000 – $ 189 (save $ 80.99)

Hoover FloorMate Deluxe hard floor cleaner, FH40150 – $ 89.99 (save $ 55.01)

. (TagsToTranslate) home