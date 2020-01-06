Save up to 54% on Instant Pot Ace, Ninja and more

Loading...

You don’t have to pay the full price for the top brands.

By Veronika Kero

TL; DR: Stay warm and prepare homemade soups with a Walmart mixer and save up to 54%.

From Halloween candy to New Year’s champagne, our bodies need a fresh start.

One of the best ways to eat healthier is to know exactly what your food is made of so you can tell if it is doing you more harm than good.

Yes, that means McDonald’s no longer runs at 2 a.m. Unless you really believe it is beneficial to eat a burger with enough preservatives so that after 20 years it looks exactly like a man in Utah recently revealed.

Instead, add your own ingredients together to make a delicious soup, puree, juice, or smoothie. If you don’t have the mixer, Walmart has a number of options that can save you up to 54%.

If you want to make the job even easier, you may be interested in a mixer with Auto IQ technology like the Ninja Nutrient Extraction Single Serve Blender, which is available for half the price of $ 69. Or do you just want something simple and reliable like the Black & Decker Crush Master, which costs just under $ 20?

We have rounded up all available offers so that you can make your choice: