Save up to $ 500 with MacBook Pro, Apple Watch, and more

Today’s 9to5Toys lunch break includes up to $ 500 off the latest MacBooks, up to $ 300 off Apple Watch Series 4, and a HomeKit accessory sale on Amazon. You can find all this and much more below.

B&H MacBook Sale costs up to $ 500 less

B&H has a new MacBook Air and Pro on offer that offers some of the best prices we’ve seen so far in 2020. Both current and previous MacBook models are offered for sale, including Pro and Air variants Up to $ 500 discount, A highlight is the 13-inch MacBook Pro from Apple (mid-2019) $ 1,549This corresponds to a saving of USD 250.

The notable technical data includes an Intel Core i5 with 2.4 GHz and 256 GB memory and 8 GB RAM. Up to 10 hours of battery life and four Thunderbolt 3 ports complete the list of top features. Check out the entire sale here.

Apple Watch Series 4 with discounts of up to $ 300

B & H is now taking Up to $ 300 discount different Apple Watch Series 4 models. This includes deals for Nike +, high-end configurations and more. Check out our compilation of the best Series 4 Apple Watch bands for different styles of $ 5, This is a great way to skip Apple’s more expensive first-party options and make even better use of your savings today.

Amazon reduces HomeKit lighting by up to 40%

Amazon offers up to 40% discount various smart home accessories. Free shipping is available for Prime members or for orders over $ 25. Our first choice is the 2nd generation Wemo Smart Light Switch for $ 31, For comparison, best buy and other retailers typically cost $ 40. Today’s deal is a new all-time low on Amazon.

The latest HomeKit-enabled light switch from Wemo offers a sleek design with the ability to enjoy automatic planning and more. It is also compatible with the Alexa and Google Assistant ecosystems. You will find more offers here.

Beats Studio3 on sale for $ 180

Best Buy’s official eBay shop offers the Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones in gray for $ 180, You can also find the Desert Sand Colorway directly from Best Buy for the same price. Originally up to $ 350, like the current generation of Appleright Studio3 headphones, today’s offer is up to $ 170 cheaper, $ 10 below our previous mention, and the best we can find , For comparison, Amazon is currently charging $ 260 for a renewed pair. Together with a built-in microphone and Siri compatibility for calls and controls, these cans offer a battery life of up to 22 hours per charge. This adds to a 10-minute quick charge that allows you to listen wirelessly for an additional 3 hours. However, you can achieve a total battery life of up to 40 hours if you don’t want to use Pure ANC (Adaptive Noise Canceling) technology to suppress external interference.

LG 27-inch 4K monitors start at $ 225

Amazon currently offers the LG 27UD68-W 27-inch 4K monitor for $ 225, After it was originally sold for $ 500, it has recently been sold for $ 300. Today’s offer saves you 25% and marks a new all-time low. This monitor is equipped with a 2160p 27-inch IPS panel and offers plenty of screen space to search multiple windows, keep an eye on emails or Twitter and much more. It covers 99% of the RGB spectrum and is also equipped with AMD FreeSync functions for light games. Look for two HDMI and a DisplayPort input for the I / O of this monitor.

Best trade-in offers

9to5Mac also monitors the best trade-in deals for iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch and more every month. Find out about this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide to upgrade your device. Or simply contact our exchange partner directly if you want to recycle, exchange or sell your used equipment for cash and would like to support 9to5Mac! Use code 9to5Mac for a additional $ 15 in all shops.

