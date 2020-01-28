Save up to 41% on laptops and monitors from Acer, HP and Dell at Amazon

Mashable may earn a partner commission to let you know that you are buying something that is presented here.

Choose from a wide range of laptops and monitors from Acer, Scepter and other top brands.

TL; DR: Test this gigantic Amazon sale for laptops, desktop PCs and monitors at a discount of up to 40% off the regular price. It contains some of the best prices for products from top brands like Acer, Scepter, HP and Dell.

A new year brings many new game versions, but that also means that you have to buy a new monitor or gaming laptop. It is also the time of year when many young students have to complete college applications and research. We all have different reasons to buy new computers and accessories, and Amazon offers the best excuse to start shopping now with its huge sales on laptops and computer monitors.

Now is a great time to upgrade and save up to 41% on a new laptop, monitor, or desktop PC at Amazon. This includes a large selection of laptops and monitors from popular brands such as Acer and Scepter. There is a smaller selection of other brands like Dell, HP and CyberpowerPC.

There is a lot to sift through. Here are some of the best products to get you started:

We’ll start with the biggest deal of the day. The Acer Swift 7 is the thinnest laptop they have ever released. It is only 0.35 inches tall when closed. This is important if you already have too much rubbish for work or school. Nevertheless, it is very powerful in this tiny package with a 7th generation Intel Core i7-7Y75 CPU for a processing speed of up to 3.6 GHz, 8 GB of RAM and a 256 GB SSD for faster access to stored files. Plus, you have up to 10 hours of battery life and built-in 4G LTE connectivity so you can work anywhere.

Do you have to go the cheaper way to afford books and lessons? When you just need a laptop for taking notes and surfing the web, this HP Chromebook does the job. For just $ 179, you get a laptop with an AMD dual-core A4-9120 processor that supports up to 2.5 GHz and includes 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage. It doesn’t do everything, but it does just enough for far less than $ 200.

It’s time to get the most out of your PC games by taking the plunge to a 144 Hz monitor. If you upgrade to this Acer from a monitor that only supports a refresh rate of 60 Hz, you will immediately notice a smoother gaming experience. It offers 1 millisecond response and 1080p HD gaming. 3D features are even advertised, but this requires the use of glasses so you can use this monitor better than normal (but high quality) gaming monitors.

If you’re on a tight budget, why not with an LED monitor that only costs $ 64.99? You get a resolution of 1080p, a frameless bezel with a thin housing, HDMI connections and integrated speakers. It’s all you need to start with a simple PC setup or need a cheap second screen to work with.

If you need extra energy at your stationary desk, you can save $ 138 with this Acer Aspire TC desktop PC. Inside is an eighth generation Intel Core i7-8700 processor that works with 8 GB RAM up to 4.6 GHz. They also start with 1 TB of storage and lightning-fast 802.11ac radio technology. You’ll even get 5.1-channel surround sound if you take a break from work and need to go online to start a quick Overwatch match.

