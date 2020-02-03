Save up to $ 401 on Acer Predator notebooks

To let you know, if you buy something here, Mashable can earn a member commission.

TL; DR: Three ultra-powerful Acer Predator gaming laptops are available for purchase on Amazon for a whopping $ 401 – choose from the well-rounded Helios 300, the sturdy Helios 700 or the sleek Triton 500.

If your MacBook or Chromebook sounds like it is about to go off when you open one of the too many tabs, you are probably well aware that there are limitations to the processing capabilities of today’s thin notebooks.

Enter: gaming laptops. They are certainly not as slim or delicate as, say, your garden variety MacBook Air or a Pixelbook Go, but what they lack in portability, they make up for with pure power. With graphics cards capable of a number of serious heavy, lightning fast processors and specialized cooling systems that prevent overheating during marathon multiplayer sessions, gaming laptops are just like the absolute units for the smol beans of normal laptops. (That doesn’t mean that normal laptops are useless, just that there are different machines for different computer purposes.)

Whether you are ~ ON AF ~ or a total n00b when it comes to PC gaming, you should know that Acer’s Predator line includes some of the largest and most daring gaming laptops on the market – and now you can get a great deal score on three of them via Amazon.

This is the deal:

An excellent choice for both professionals and potatoes, the Predator Helios 300 is a 17.3-inch mid-range gaming laptop with a 9th generation Intel Core i7 processor and an overclockable NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 graphics card. (Translation: You never see, screen tearing.) Taking into account the fast refresh rate of 144Hz and the response time of 3ms, you will expect a fresh, super fast gaming experience with this bad boy.

As it stands, you can buy a 512 GB SSD Predator Helios 300 with 16 GB DDR4 SDRAM on Amazon for just $ 1,499 – that’s $ 300.99 at the suggested retail price of $ 1,799.99.

Our 17.3-inch Predator Helios 700 is our favorite laptop for traditional / hardcore gamers and is essentially an improved version of the Helios 300 with a first of its kind RGB-lit HyperDrift keyboard that slides in and out to control airflow increase performance, and – more importantly – give your palms a rest. Also important: MagForce keys with linear switching technology that you can replace with the WASD keys for extra precision.

A Predator Helios 700 with 16 GB DDR4 and 512 GB storage is normally for sale for $ 2,199.99, but you can score one on Amazon for just $ 1,799 – a saving of $ 400.99.

Powered by NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card and the same 9th generation Intel Core i7 processor, the Predator Triton 500 is an impressively thin 15.6-inch gaming laptop that is hella portable (unlike the Helios 700, whose weight is virtually required to live on a desktop). Thanks to a full metal AeroBlade 3D fan with five copper heat pipes, it can stay cool, no matter how intense your sessions are without a title.

Go to Amazon to order a 512 GB, 16 GB DDR4 Predator Triton 500 for just $ 1,499 – that’s a $ 201.01 discount off the suggested retail price of $ 1,699.99.

