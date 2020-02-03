Save up to 40% on the Echo Dot, Echo Show and more

To let you know, if you buy something listed here, Mashable can earn a member commission.

TL; DR: Amazon Echo smart speakers can be purchased up to 40% off.

While two dozen big men in spandex fought for a leather spheroid last night, Amazon was busy making its own pairings.

The retail giant celebrated game day by lowering the prices of almost all of its Echo devices by as much as 40% – and from Monday morning those discounts are still strong.

It’s a shame these deals didn’t go live before, since you’ve probably spent a good deal of Sunday covered in buffalo sauce and taco dip; you don’t have to worry about messy hands touching remote controls and light switches when you have a voice-controlled smart speaker with Alexa to make your bids. But hey, no complaints here – we haven’t seen Amazon Echo so well since last December.

This is the overview of all devices in Amazon’s Echo sale:

The third generation Echo, released in September, is a remarkably good-sounding smart speaker with premium Dolby technology with equalizer controls. It is available in five different colors, and you can get it here for just $ 74.99 – that’s $ 25 off the suggested retail price of $ 99.99.

The second generation Echo Plus smart speaker is almost identical to the third generation Echo, only with an additional built-in Zigbee hub that makes it possible to control your entire smart home installation. If you order it here for $ 119.99 (a decrease of $ 30 from $ 149.99), Amazon throws in a free Philips Hue smart lamp for the kick.

The third version of Amazon’s best-selling Echo Dot is available in four different colors and is a small but powerful smart speaker with impressive sound quality for its size. Buy the standard model here for just $ 29.99 ($ ​​20 lower than the MSRP of $ 49.99), or upgrade to the version with an LED clock for just $ 39.99 ($ ​​20 from $ 59) , 99).

Do you have a little one in your life? The cute Echo Dot Kids edition is also for sale – buy it here for just $ 49.99 or $ 20 off the suggested retail price of $ 69.99.

With an 8-inch HD screen, dual speakers with stereo sound and support for video calls and messages, the Echo Show 8 came to a lot of fanfare when it came out last November. Buy it here in charcoal or sandstone for just $ 89.99, or $ 40 off the MSRP from $ 129.99.

The slightly older (about six months) Echo Show 5 is perfect for a bedside table and is a compact smart display with a 5.5-inch touchscreen and a single speaker. It is normally available for $ 89.99, but you can get it here in your choice of two colors for just $ 64.99 – a saving of $ 25.

With a beautiful 10-inch HD screen that just begs to stream Jordan Peele’s Hunters, the second generation Echo Show is the largest device of its kind. (And thanks to some premium speakers with Dolby processing, a pretty great sound to start up.) Buy it here for just $ 179.99, or $ 50 off the original retail price of $ 229.99.

Bring the useful knowledge and skills of Alexa to more places in your home with the Echo Flex, a smart speaker for teenagers that can be connected to any standard electrical outlet. It usually costs $ 24.99, but you can get it here for just $ 19.99 – a saving of $ 5.

Echo Auto – save 40% and receive four free months of Amazon Music Unlimited

Shut up, Alexa: the Echo Auto is mounted on your car’s vent and connected to the vehicle’s speakers, so you can take your favorite smart assistant with you wherever you go. For a limited time, each device comes with four free months of Amazon Music Unlimited (worth $ 81.95) – score one for only $ 29.99 (a $ 20 decrease from $ 49.99).

