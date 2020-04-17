Save up to 33% during Dash’s sitewide sale

All products featured here are independently selected by our editors and writers. If you purchase something through the links on our site, Mashable may earn an affiliate commission.

Social travel restrictions have made it an unusual time for food: Many restaurants close for the foreseeable future, save for limited deliveries and take-away menus; grocery store trips are limited; and the pantries are stocked with long shelf foods, just in case the coronavirus pandemic keeps us inside for the better part of 2020. (Which is looking more and more likely, in by the way, because a vaccine is a good year up to 18 months away.

Here’s a quick rundown of the best deals for grabs, as chef Boyardee ravioli can only be eaten for so long. Fortunately, spicing up your meals can be as simple as adding a new kitchen appliance to the mix – think of an air fryer for an extra-crispy homemade potato wedge, or an egg cooker that can whip up of jammy soft boiled eggs for jazzed-up bowls of instant ramen. And get this: Dash currently has a sitewide sale featuring gadgets and more where you can save up to 33%.

If you’re familiar with the Dash brand, it’s probably because of this lightweight, 2-quart air fryer: It’s our favorite budget model, and since it’s sold often at Walmart and on Amazon, there’s no stranger to the Mashable Shopping range. Right now, you can snag it from the Dash website for just $ 49.99 – a $ 20 savings. Get it here.

Ideal for soups and smoothies alike, the powerful Chef Series Digital Blender features eight settings (including a Rinse mode that cleans it automatically), a seven-ounce 64-ounce Tritan with a drip spout, and six-point Japanese stainless steel blades that remain ultra-sharp. Usually it retires for $ 299.99, but Dash sells it for just over $ 199.99 – a $ 100 savings. Get it here.

Whether it’s broth for an actual hot pot or just a little water for oatmeal or noodles, the Dash Express Hot Pot can get up to 1.2 liters of liquid boiling hella quickly. $ 29.99 is usually priced, but it saves you $ 10 and only pays $ 19.99 when you order directly from Dash. Get it here.

