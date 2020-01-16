Save up to 23% on the new iPad Air, iPad Pro at Amazon

To let you know that you are buying something that is presented here, Mashable may earn a partner commission.

Image: apple / mashable photo composition

By Haley HenschelMashable Shopping2020-01-16 19:11:43 UTC

TL; DR: Selected versions of the new Apple iPad Pro and iPad Air are offered at Amazon at the lowest prices, which saves you up to 23%.

If I can put my aluminum foil hat on for a moment, all the signs point to a new version of the iPad Pro, which will appear sometime later this year.

For one, Apple’s decision to postpone the update of its powerful premium tablet in 2019 means that there will likely be an update soon. (That’s the tech industry – everything is moving so fast.) But what really got me excited is the fact that the latest iPad Pro is currently enjoying its biggest discount on Amazon so far, as if the retailer is trying to part to clear out its existing inventory and make room for the new.

However, since Apple hasn’t released even the smallest details on a hypothetical 2020 edition of the iPad Pro, you should definitely consider buying one of these models for 2018 if you’re looking for a new tablet in the market – with up to 17 They are hardly so cheap at the moment.

This great tablet is a winner of the Mashable’s Choice Award and offers a lot of power – “more power than almost everyone ever needs,” tech reporter Raymond Wong admitted in his review. It runs on the A12X Bionic, a true beast of a mobile chip that enables smooth gaming and streaming, and has a long-life battery that can last up to 10 hours on a single charge. Ideal for the intensive multitasker or the creative professional. A real workhorse with a lot of potential.

If you’re concerned that the iPad Pro will meet your computer needs, you’ll probably prefer the iPad Air 2019 – it has a 10.5-inch retina display, Apple Pencil support, and the same features faster A12 Bionic Chip that powers the iPhone XS, XS Max and XR. It’s also a Mashable’s Choice Award winner, and at the moment one of its variants is also listed at the lowest price in Amazon history: you can usually only order the space gray model with WiFi and cellular and 256 GB of storage for $ 779 USD $ 599 (23% savings).

Still prefer the iPad Pro? Coolio – here are your two options in terms of storage size and connectivity: