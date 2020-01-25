Save up to 23% on Amazon

To let you know that you are buying something that is presented here, Mashable may earn a partner commission.

Accessories such as Microsoft’s Surface Pro Type Cover and Surface Arc Mouse are available separately.

Picture: Microsoft

2020-01-24

TL; DR: Selected configurations of the brand new Microsoft Surface Pro 7 hybrid laptop are available for sale on Amazon, saving you up to 23%.

Microsoft users have eaten well so far in 2020.

At the beginning of the month, Amazon ushered in the new decade with amazing offers for selected devices from the popular Surface Notebook and Surface Pro 2-in-1 notebook series that we have not seen since Black Friday.

As it looks, the online retailer doesn’t plan to change things as quickly as possible – not that anyone complains.

After discounts on the Surface Pro X and 6 and Surface Laptop 3, Amazon is now offering sweet, sweet savings on select configurations of the all-new Surface Pro 7, a 12.3-inch hybrid laptop that landed in September. Depending on the processing speed and storage capacity, you can save up to 23%:

Intel Core i3 processor, 128 GB SSD, 4 GB RAM – $ 609.98 ($ 139.02 of $ 749)

Intel Core i5 processor, 128 GB SSD, 8 GB RAM – $ 695 ($ 204 of $ 899)

Intel Core i5 processor, 256 GB SSD, 8 GB RAM – $ 997 (minus $ 202 from $ 1,199)

Intel Core i7 processor, 512 GB SSD, 16 GB RAM – $ 1,579.99 ($ ​​319.01 from $ 1,899)

Intel Core i7 processor, 1 TB SSD, 16 GB RAM – $ 2,079.76 ($ 219.24 from $ 2,299)

(Pro tip: save money on accessories like Surface Pro-Cover, Surface Pen or Surface Arc Mouse – they are all available separately.)

We didn’t get a chance to test the Surface Pro 7 ourselves, but our comrades at PCMag thought it deserved an Editor’s Choice Award for “(the best of the removable Windows tablets)” if that says anything. Hardware analyst Matthew Buzzi concluded that while its design isn’t particularly innovative compared to previous Surface Pro models, the USB-C port and newer processor are worth upgrading if your current laptop or tablet is one is a few years old. (In other words, don’t give up your Surface Pro 5 or 6 for this thing, but definitely consider whether you’re working on a Surface Pro 4 or earlier version.)

