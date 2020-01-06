Save up to 20% off Omega, Breville and Hamilton Beach

Loading...

2020-01-06

New Year’s resolutions for a healthier diet or weight loss are the most common every year – but they also feel like they’re always falling off after a few weeks.

Sometimes the whole problem is that our resolutions are nothing more than a weak statement in a diary. “Be healthier” is too vague for anyone to follow, and a New York Times author suggests that planning small, achievable goals is a more tangible way to work towards your ultimate goal. When it comes to weight loss or healthy eating, a new kitchen device to structure your diet could be of great help.

The extractor options of juicers are a great way to ensure that you get the nutrients from fruits and vegetables that your immune system, heart and metabolism need to function harmoniously. (Especially if you are never one of those people who enjoy salads.) Many juices stay fresh for 72 hours, so you can have a takeaway drink ready for work every morning.

This week, some juicers from top brands like Breville and Omega are on sale, and you can use the $ 70 saved in the store. We found the following:

When we put one of Breville’s luxury kitchen appliances on sale, we always feel blessed – even more so when it’s the lowest price in Amazon history. This centrifugal juicer uses cold spin technology to push the juice up through a stainless steel disc and a filter, a process that is said to keep temperatures low (too much heat usually causes high-speed juicers to worry). Breville claims it is five times faster than a juicer.

Usually $ 349.95, you can save $ 70 and get it for $ 279.95 on Amazon.

Premium $ 200 juicers can be an intimidating investment for several reasons. With the Big Mouth Plus juicer from Hamilton Beach, you can try out this new method of healthy eating without falling into your grocery money. Its 3-inch mouth offers space for whole types of fruit and vegetables. Once you’ve chosen a speed (high for solid foods like apples or low for softer berries and leafy greens), the machine will take care of the rest.

Usually $ 79.99, at Walmart you can save $ 20 and get it for $ 59.99.

Anyone who has clicked on this article because he wants to replace his beginner’s juicer is thrilled with this Omega offer. Omega is one of the top names in home juicing, especially in the juicing department. The J8006HDC runs at a slow 80 rpm and does not require any heat to extract nutrients. So your juice stays fresh for up to 72 hours. You need to use some elbow grease to move your groceries towards the shaft feed, but the slow and steady result is worth it.

Typically $ 299.99, you can save $ 60 and get $ 239.99 at Bed, Bath, and Beyond. In addition, members can save an additional $ 48 and receive it for $ 191.99.