Save tons of sizes

We call it now: programmable pressure cookers and air fryers will be the hottest kitchen appliances of 2020.

With these devices you can not only prepare healthy meals, but also with little effort. In most cases, just throw your ingredients into the device, press a button, and wait for your food to be hot and ready. So if you fall into the category of a chef with a busy schedule (read: Better see the bachelor than preparing meals), these devices are invaluable in the kitchen.

The good news is that investing in both trendy designs doesn’t cost a lot of money. Take, for example, all 12 of these newly reduced options that you can now add to your shopping cart:

With 12 pre-set cooking functions (more than with any standard instant saucepan), the Granite Stone 12-in-1 pressure cooker does a variety of common cooking tasks, including braising meat, frying vegetables and preparing vegetable yoghurt, practically hands-free , Given how much time you can save on dinner from now on, the reduced price of $ 89.99 is worth every penny.

The reason why customers are obsessed with pressure cookers like this Martha Stewart special option is because of their efficient design, which allows meals to be prepared about 30% faster than with conventional methods. Thanks to the enormous capacity of eight quarters, you can feed your whole family (and friends too!) Faster than ever.

If you imagine using a programmable stove for larger roasts, you should invest in an oven with an oval design that goes perfectly with proteins like whole chickens. And this repeat of GoWISE (now available for $ 159) combines the lightning-fast benefits of quick cooking with the richness of taste of slow cooking methods, resulting in delicious and juicy roasts each time.

If you are looking for the same functionality as the GoWISE design mentioned above, but are willing to do without an additional quart for a few US dollars, you can use the 8.5 quart version (which is currently available for $ 139.99 is available) just right.

No, you are not dreaming; You can enjoy crispy foods like roast chicken and fries without the blame. Well, that’s as long as you have an air fryer on hand. These devices, like the Power Air Fryer Oven, can reflect the taste and texture of your favorite lubricant with a fraction of the oil. Currently the Power Air Fryer Oven (with a capacity of six quarters and 10 preset buttons for easy cooking at the push of a button) is offered at half price.

For large families who want to fry in the air, the family-sized Paula Deen air fryer offers plenty of space – worth almost 13 quarts – so that everyone can enjoy healthy alternatives to fried food. The device (which is now available at half price) also includes a cookbook with 50 recipes to try out some delicious culinary creations.

If you’re working with limited work space, a smaller, family-sized version of the Air Fryer allows you to enjoy the same foods you expect without taking up valuable kitchen real estate. And now you can add the compact device to your cart for $ 119.99 – that’s almost 52% savings.

Toaster ovens have a bad reputation in the world of kitchen appliances as a device that is only suitable for heating frozen, personal pizzas. GoWISE’s programmable 8-in-1 air fryer toaster (on sale for $ 124.99) is proof that it can do so much more. The device can easily cook fried chicken, grill kebabs and even dehydrate fruits for muesli or a healthy snack. And should you want to heat frozen za? Well, that’s a good thing.

If your kitchen is overflowing with deep fryers, toasters, steamers and other large appliances, you should leave them out for the Chefman 6L digital multifunctional air fryer. Think of this device as a central point of contact for air-fried, rotisserie-cooked, roasted, steamed and baked dishes. Also, this refurbished device (meaning it has been checked to make sure it works right away) is 15% cheaper than what you would expect at full price.

We get poetic when it comes to air fryers big enough for family (and some more) meals. However, if you live in a smaller household or cook for one, a smaller design is more appropriate. Take the GoWISE 4.6-QT stainless steel electric air fryer, for example, which is available now for $ 89.99. With this affordable option, you can easily chop your ingredients at up to 400 degrees and heat food at the ideal temperature (there are no below-average French fries here). And its four-quarter design means you won’t go overboard if you don’t know what you want.

If your intention for the New Year was to eat healthier, we recommend you. We also recommend that you use this affordable combination of an electric non-stick air fryer and toaster (on sale for $ 149.99) that gives you the same consistency and satisfaction when eating fried foods, but with virtually no excess oils or fats Process.

If you’d like to play a role in buying an attachment, you can buy this slim toaster from GoWISE for $ 159. It not only looks good, it is also very functional and can replace the need for 11 different cooking devices. Given how much money you get for your money, we think that $ 159 is worth the price.

