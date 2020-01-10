Save tons of games for a limited time

Loading...

To let you know that you are buying something that is presented here, Mashable may earn a partner commission.

Such a large eShop sale is a rarity.

Image: Nintendo

By Dylan HaasMashable Shopping2020-01-10 16:35:02 UTC

If there is one thing that is very frustrating to be a Nintendo fan, it is that their games almost never go on sale (and when they do, it is usually as if they are $ 3 less) are deemed pathetic). This is a shame because Nintendo releases some of the best game titles ever (The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, etc.) on one of the best consoles of all time (the Nintendo) counter) ,

While this pattern of non-sales will never end completely, fans can currently enjoy Nintendo’s surprising New Year’s sale (ending January 16), where a number of Switch titles are up to 30% cheaper. If you’re wondering if this is a big deal – yes it is.

SEE ALSO: Nintendo Switch accessories for sale

While we can’t list every game that has price cuts, we can definitely give you the following highlights (and you can find a full collection of discounted games in the eShop).