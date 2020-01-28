Save time, money and groceries with these devices

Mashable may earn a partner commission to let you know that you are buying something that is presented here.

By Veronika KeroMashable Shopping2020-01-28 17:07:20 UTC

A new Penn State study found that American households throw away about a third of the food they buy annually. It hurts so much more than just our wallets.

The methane that food waste produces in landfills contributes to climate change and may be one of the reasons why we can enjoy outdoor seating in mid-January if it freezes (hello global warming).

We don’t say you need to jump up and try to save the world from all its problems, but we have a big step you can take.

Vacuum sealing systems protect your delicious leftovers from being thrown away by protecting them with multilayer heat seals that keep the air out and even prevent the freezer from burning. There are a lot of products these seals can be used for, from the flour that doesn’t have to come out until Christmas, to the steaks, too many of which you bought because they were for sale.

Not only can you keep your groceries fresh for up to seven times longer, but these machines also make organization a lot easier. Stack all of your sealed bags to save space and have a better view of what you have. So you don’t buy more unnecessarily.

Amazon offers a number of premium options that are up to 30% cheaper.