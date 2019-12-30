"Save the Dolphins": Chiefs coach Andy Reid offers a phrase after Miami annoys the Patriots

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – Andy Reid was happy to see the Miami Dolphins disturb the New England Patriots on Sunday, and let them know.

"Save the dolphins," Reid, the former BYU player and graduation assistant, told the media after his 31-21 victory by the Kansas City Chiefs over the Los Angeles Chargers.

The victory of the Dolphins, combined with the victory of the Chiefs, locked the No. 2 seed and a first-round goodbye to Kansas City in the AFC, while dropping the Patriots to No. 3 seed.

The coach said he learned from fans about the Miami score. The Dolphins scored a touchdown with 24 seconds remaining to recover for the 27-24 victory.

"The fans were screaming and I thought something good was happening," he said.

Reid, who has a 12-14 playoff record, led the Chiefs to the playoffs for the fifth consecutive season and the sixth time in seven years. Kansas City will now wait for the divisional round for its next opponent, thanks to Miami.

Other links

Several Utah draws in the NFL made great plays on Sunday.

First, Dolphins cornerback and former Ute DB Eric Rowe had the first pick-six of his career against his former team and Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

The former BYU quarterback, Taysom Hill, scored his sixth reception touchdown this season for New Orleans, on a 45-yard pass no less.

In the Chiefs' victory over the Chargers, two former Cougars had interceptions. Michael Davis of Los Angeles made his second interception in his career early in the third quarter, while Daniel Sorensen of Kansas City concluded the victory with a national team with just over a minute to play.