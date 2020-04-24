SAVE Stormi & Travis Scott’s React To Travis’ Virtual Fortnite Concert

Travis Scott yesterday offered his fans a virtual concert within the game Fortnite. It was an extremely unique experience, to say the least. Travis took to Instagram Live to document his reaction to the colorful event. He was later joined by a special guest, his daughter Stormi who shares with Kylie Jenner.

This virtual concert was the first in a series of five concerts to be held this week. Check here the concert schedules.

Travis thought the experience was “crazy”

This concert, called “ASTRONOMICAL,” exploded Travis’ mind. “I’m not going to lie, this isn’t crazy as hell,” he said. He was even screaming excitedly on his television, as the whole experience took him. Travis said he looks like Coachella in real life. The iconic music festival has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, so concerts like these give fans something to look forward to. In the video, you can see a virtual version of Travis making an epic entry on the screen. Travis is playing the game as if he were a concert goer. He’s clearly very excited about the graphics and colors that make you feel like you’re joining a club. The rapper posted some comments from the Fortnite astronomical experience on Twitter with exclamation points to demonstrate how excited he was.

Epic Games said more than 12 million players participated in the Travis event. This is an all time record. The previous album was last year’s Marshmello concert, which had just over 10 million attendees. A lot of people have also seen Travis ’show on streaming platforms like Twitch and Youtube. Not everyone owns the game Fortnite, but they are still huge fans of Travis.

Epic Games said more than 12 million players participated in the Travis event. This is an all time record.

like Fortnite or not, this was an incredibly impressive experience

here is the full astronomical set at HQ pic.twitter.com/KdxVM4hDEB

– Rod ‘keydaddy’ Breslau (@Slasher) April 24, 2020

Stormi made a live Instagram appearance

One moment, Travis’ daughter, Stormi, is seen in his arms. She keeps saying “Dad, Dad.” This prompts him to ask if he wants to play Fortnite and he adore says “yes”. Travis asks one of his crew members where the extra drivers are. She changes her mind and says she doesn’t want to play. Travis asks Stormi if he means “hello” and “goodbye.” She gives Instagram Live a signal that can melt your heart. The storm murmurs adorably “goodbye”

Before Travis finishes the live Instagram session, Stormi asks them to watch a movie. She adorably wears a long white T-shirt and drinks an orange soda. It seems like it’s Stormi’s world and Travis just lives in it. We love that she has such a good relationship with her daughter and we don’t mind seeing her in more videos in the future.

Travis Scott expressed his gratitude for the fans who attended the Fortnite concert

Travis has been extremely stimulating throughout the experience. He tweeted on all caps “OTHERS TODAY WAS ONE OF THE MOST INSPIRING DAYS. LOVE ALL ONE OF U GUYS. And I know the moments are for us. BUT FOR A MOMENT YOU MAY HAVE CONGRATULATIONS TO RUN WHERE EVERYTHING YOU ARE FOUND. U GUYS WITH ALL MY BODY. !!!! GANG. “He is very grateful to his fans because they are the reasons why this experience was even possible. Who would have thought that a trail would be thrown inside a video game? All in all, Travis seems very proud to be able to participate in this and give back to fans something they have been waiting for during this stressful and chaotic time for the world.

TODAY WAS ONE OF THE MOST INSPIRING. LOVE ALL ONE OF U GUYS. And I know the times are for us. BUT FOR A MOMENT YOU MAY HAVE CONGRATULATIONS TO FUR WHERE EVERYTHING YOU ARE. LOVE U GUYS WITH MY WHOLE BODY. !!!!! GANG 🌵

– TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) April 24, 2020

He also released a new music video for a song called “THE SCOTTS”. It features Kid Cudi and the music video is literally out of this world. These are scenes and special features from your Fortnite astronomical event. The graphics and colors are unique and truly commemorate the entire Fortnite show experience. You will need to see it because it will make you feel like you are at a party without leaving your house.

There is no doubt that this event is extremely epic. Hopefully there will be another live Instagram session with Stormi actually playing the game. That would be totally adorable.



.