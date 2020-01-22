Save on the crock pot before football Sunday

To let you know that you are buying something that is presented here, Mashable may earn a partner commission.

Image: pot

By Leah StodartMashable Shopping2020-01-22 16:33:01 UTC

Googling food ideas for soccer parties is possibly the most chaotic recipe search of the year.

There are simply too many dips, wing sauce flavors and nacho toppings that you have never heard of. And even though buffalo chicken dip is the all-time champion (and I’m not going to take any answers at this point), it’s an easy way to guarantee a successful watch party if you grab a particularly slow stove to try a new recipe , If you’re not into sports, it’s an excuse to make a greasy starter anyway.

Walmart and Amazon have a couple of ultra-cheap options from Crock-Pot and Hamilton Beach. If you order within the next few days, the arrival of the big game is guaranteed.

A mini slow cooker is always a welcome addition to your closets – whether you want to boost the heat with family happiness or just need a slow cooker to confirm your adult ability. This 2-quart crock pot uses a simple manual dial and I mean it’s less than $ 10.

Usually $ 29.99, you can save $ 13.03 and get it for $ 9.96.

The company of two and the crowd of three – unless you cook two different entrees in this double crock pot cooker, two are more than enough to get a crowd to the counter. Each 1 liter pot goes well with dips, soups or finger food and is controlled at the same time with the high, low and warm dial. It’s a coupling option if you need to prepare a separate vegetarian or gluten-free dish. If you cook frequently for larger quantities, several units can be combined for an entire buffet.

Usually $ 59.99, you can save $ 21.04 and get it for $ 38.95.

A programmable slow cooker allows you to (comfortably) cook your food all day without being at home to check the progress. This sharp red from Hamilton Beach can be set to 2, 4, 6, 8 or 10 hours and automatically switches to “warm” when the time is up. Bonus: A small baby party spoon is included for free.

Usually $ 52.99, you can save $ 13 and get it for $ 39.99.

