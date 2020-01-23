Save on Samsung, LG, Sony, TCL and more

To let you know that you are buying something that is presented here, Mashable may earn a partner commission.

Save up to $ 2,000 and convince all house guests.

Picture: LG

By Veronika KeroMashable Shopping2020-01-23 16:26:31 UTC

Samsung and Sonys and LGs, oh my god. TV sales are in full swing to prepare you for the big game.

We know hosting is a big deal. There’s food, drinks, and space to worry about, but no matter how good your bathroom is or how comfortable your couch is, nothing makes up for a bad TV. Before you invite everyone and (probably literally) your mother to watch TV, make sure you have the latest TV. After all, there is no excuse for such sales.

LG offers some of its smart TVs at discounts of up to 28%, plus six months of Disney + included in your purchase. Their ThinQ AI technology is the first to make a TV compatible with both Google Assistant and Alexa.

Sony offers some of its 4K Ultra HD Smart TVs for up to 27%. All options are Alexa compatible and feature Motion Flow XR technology, which allows you to see every game clearly no matter how fast the players run.

Finally, the last of the three major manufacturers, Samsung, offers some of its QLED TVs for up to 40% off – and you can save up to $ 2,000. These HD televisions use quantum dots to determine the color volume so that the grass on the other side really looks greener.

If all of this sounds great, but you’re not necessarily looking forward to spending around $ 1,000 on a new canvas, there are a few other options. Check out our list below for sales from $ 249 for 49 ”.