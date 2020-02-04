Save on Samsung Chromebooks, Google Home mini and more

Best deals on Tuesday include a new Amazon Gold Box for Chromebooks, as well as a remarkable Google Home mini bundle and various commercially available pixel models. In the latest lunch break from 9to5Toys there is all this and more.

Save on Samsung Chromebooks and more

Amazon offers 20% sale Samsung Chromebooks, monitors and more. Our top choice is the 11.6-inch 4GB / 32GB model at $ 180, That’s less than the usual $ 230 price tag and an Amazon all-time low.

This model offers a budget-friendly approach to Chromebooks and has an 11-inch display with a battery life of over 12 hours. It has a “military quality” and is therefore an ideal machine for children or adolescents who are a bit rough and can accept it. More offers from today’s Gold Box can be found here.

Google Home Mini Smart Starter Kit

Lowe’s offers the Smart Light Starter Kit for Google Home Mini, which comes with a pack of 2 GE Dimmable Color LED light bulbs $ 55, If you typically pick up both the starter kit and the spotlights, you’re now approaching the $ 100 value. While the Home Mini bundle has been sold for $ 20 in the past, this is the first promotion for GE’s RGB lamps.

With this package that focuses on Home Mini and the features of Google Assistant, you can bring your smart home up to date. Not only do you get a white light bulb, but the two colored lights give each room a certain atmosphere.

Various pixel phones are offered today

Woot has Pixel 2 / XL on offer from $ 100This is a decrease of $ 50 from our previous mention. If you have someone on your list who doesn’t need the latest technology but is interested in a new device, you should consider this route. You can also find various original pixel offers at $ 80,

JBL’s Link 300 drops to $ 60

JBL offers its Link 300 Assistant-enabled Bluetooth speaker for $ 60 in an outdated condition. For comparison, this speaker is still listed for $ 300 when new. This corresponds to the previously low price that we have determined. This speaker is equipped with Google Assistant for voice control and, thanks to its outdated condition, can keep up with more expensive and higher quality models at a much lower cost. In our hands-on review, we called it “the Google Home Max you can afford”. Thanks to the built-in Chromecast feature, you can easily use this speaker in multi-room configurations or enjoy Spotify and more. Delivery with 1 year guarantee.

The Kasa Cam Outdoor by TP-Link is 20% cheaper

Amazon currently offers the TP-Link Kasa Cam Outdoor for $ 80, If you normally pick up $ 100 like you find at B & H, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, the second best we’ve seen so far, and is within $ 5 to reach the all-time low. This camera is equipped with a 1080p sensor and has a weatherproof housing. With the support of Alexa and Assistant, you can pair this smart camera with your preferred voice assistant, regardless of whether you want to view feeds on a smart display or a TV.

