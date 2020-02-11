Save on Nest Secure, Dell Chromebooks and Galaxy Tab

The best deals on Tuesday include the secure Google Nest alarm system, Dell 14-inch Chromebooks and various Galaxy Tabs. In the latest lunch break from 9to5Toys there is all this and more.

Get $ 150 off Google’s Nest Secure Alarm System

Dell currently offers the Nest Secure Alarm System Starter Pack for $ 249, Usually for $ 399 at Best Buy and directly from Google. This is equivalent to a discount of $ 150. This is the first significant price cut since October. Extend your assistant-enabled smart home with the Nest Secure Alarm System. This starter kit includes the base station along with two entry sensors and two nest tags that you can use to easily activate and deactivate the system.

Dell 14-inch Chromebook

Best Buy offers the Dell Inspiron 2 14-inch 4GB / 128GB Chromebook for $ 349, For comparison, it was originally sold for $ 549, but is now typically sold for $ 500. This is the best price we have ever measured. Notable features of this model include a 2-in-1 design and a 14-inch display that deliver a premium Chromebook version. Key features include 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. An integrated webcam and 802.11ac WiFi ensure that you can surf the Internet and chat with your family or friends.

Galaxy Tab S6 and S4 tablets from $ 448

Amazon currently offers the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 10.5-inch tablet 128 GB for $ 548, Today’s offer typically costs $ 650 and offers savings of $ 100. It is the second best discount ever and was only surpassed by a limited time promotion for bundles of gift cards. Upgrade to the 256GB model for $ 630from $ 730. Samsung has a 10.5-inch AMOLED panel and has a fingerprint sensor built into the display that can be unlocked quickly. Next to the tablet is the Samsung S-Pen, which in combination with an improved 2-in-1 DeX experience ensures desktop use. Whether you want to take notes in class or do your work at your desk, the Galaxy Tab S6 is ready for this task. You can find more information in our start reporting. Find the S4 on offer for $ 448 also.

