Save on LG, get $ 150 in gift cards

All products featured here are independently selected by our editors and writers. If you purchase something through the links on our site, Mashable may earn an affiliate commission.

By Leah StodartMashable Shopping2020-04-17 16:15:56 UTC

Finding a quarantine show is not as easy as it sounds.

The immediate thought was that this might be the perfect time to jump into something like Game of Thrones or Gray’s Anatomy. But those shows are going to be stressful, and following many seasons can be daunting. This is so much anxiety that most of us do not need today.

Instead, consider a show with fewer seasons that doesn’t require as much of a commitment. Ozark has only three seasons to date, the latest of which came out on March 27 and Twitter talk.

Here are some of the best short shows you can squeeze in the next month or two, regardless of whether you watch religiously throughout the day or not:

Ozark on Netflix (three seasons to date)

Sense8 on Netflix (season two)

Santa Clarita Diet on Netflix (season three)

The Get Down on Netflix (season one)

Flight of Conchords to Hulu (two seasons)

Following The Prime Video (three seasons)

A new 4K TV is just as important here. Some of those on sale this weekend – like this 55-inch LG from Dell or this 65-inch LG from Best Buy – have a free gift card dedicated to your purchase. Gift cards range from $ 50 to $ 250, so most of them can pay for the new Last Fantasy to make or take a good chunk of some canceled headphones.

Here are our favorite deals of the weekend:

And here are more deals, categorized by brand and ordered by size:

Samsung

LG

Sony

Vizio

TCL

((tagToTranslate) 4k-tv