Save on high-end models from LG and Sony

Loading...

To let you know that you are buying something that is presented here, Mashable may earn a partner commission.

Picture: Samsung

By Leah StodartMashable Shopping2020-01-10 16:24:24 UTC

The Verge calls the TV aspect of CES 2020 “a year for the masses”.

Despite incredible debuts like televisions that can physically bend (like a folding phone, but bigger), the focus was on mid-price OLED televisions that the average consumer can afford. LG and Sony both reported messages on OLED TVs under 55 inches, which is great news for apartment owners.

Of course, no prices or release dates have yet been set. If you don’t feel like waiting, this weekend you can immerse yourself in the new standard of 4K and OLED with the commercially available TVs: You can get a 75-inch Sony Bravia TV with Dolby Vision or a 65-inch – Samsung QLED both snatch TV out for $ 1,000.

Here are our favorite offers:

And this weekend there are more offers organized by brand and size:

Samsung

Samsung 55-inch curved class 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart LED TV (UN55RU7300) – $ 477.99 (list price $ 699.99)

Samsung 65-inch Q60 series QLED 4K HDR Smart TV (QN65Q60RAFXZA) – $ 1,097.99 (list price $ 1,797.99)

Samsung 65-inch QLED 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart TV (Q80R) – $ 1,797.99 (List Price $ 2,799.99)

Samsung 8-Series 75-inch 4K TV (UN75RU8000FXZA) – $ 1,497.99 (List Price $ 2,199.99)

Samsung 8-inch Q900 Series UHD Smart TV with HDR (Q900RBFXZA) – $ 4,997.99 (List Price $ 6,997.99)

Samsung 82-inch 4K QLED HDR Smart TV (QN82Q60R) – $ 2,597.99 (list price $ 3,297.99)

Samsung 85-inch Q70 Series QLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV (QN85Q70RAF) – $ 3,797.99 (List Price $ 4,797.99)

LG

Vizio

Sony

TCL