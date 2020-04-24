Home » ENTERTAINMENT » Save on Amazon Fire, with more deals on tablets and laptops this week
Save on Amazon Fire, with more deals on tablets and laptops this week

By saramcclain on April 24, 2020
Save on Amazon Fire, with more deals on tablets and laptops this week

Save $ 30 on Fire HD 8.

By Dylan HaasMashable Shopping2020-04-24 15:49:15 UTC

We return to our weekly batch of tech deals, this time with some new additions. All of us can use a little mood boost right now, right?

Right now, you can save $ 30 on a Fire HD 8 Tablet, $ 400 on an MSI gaming laptop, $ 200 on an Asus ImagineBook, plus.

Check out the rest of the offerings this weekend, and we’ll see you again next week.

Laptops for $ 499 and below

Laptops for $ 500 to $ 999

Laptops $ 1,000 and up

  • Microsoft Surface Book 2 – $ 1,299 (list price $ 1,499)

  • Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 – $ 1,299.99 (list price $ 1,499.99)

  • MSI 4K Ultra HD Laptop – $ 1,299.99 (list price $ 1,799.99)

  • MSI GS Series Stealth Gaming Laptop – $ 1,299.99 (list price $ 1,699.99)

  • Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon – $ 1,396.85 (list price $ 2,279)

  • Razer Blade Stealth Gaming Laptop – $ 1,499.99 (list price 1,799.99)

  • HP Spectter Touchscreen Laptop – $ 1,499.99 (list price $ 1,799.99)

Tablets for sale

