Save on air fryers, toothbrushes, more

Photo: philips

By Leah StodartMashable Shopping2020-04-16 15:09:57 UTC

TL; DR: Philips is having a sitewide sale of air fryers, electric toothbrushes, air purifiers, and more. On April 16, get 20% off and get free shipping with code COMFORT20.

These days, we’ll take whatever crumbs of excitement we get.

That crumb can come from the very least: Get a new toothbrush to get you out of the quarantine with white pears, or try a homemade fried chicken because you don’t want to leave your house for Popeyes.

The random variety of delights is brought to you by Philips. Using code COMFORT20, you can take 20% off the best-selling TurboStar airbags, Philips Sonicare toothbrushes, air purifiers, and more. Also, free shipping.

These are some of our picks from Philips, but you can buy the rest of the sale here.

Philips air frayers are some of the best in the market. There is no dispute there. XXL models are Philips’ biggest and strongest fryers – so if you’re feeding a lot of mouths (or like the rest of the overs), this 3-thousand basket will be your best friend. Roast a whole chicken, bake or fry two bags of french fries, and with TurboStar technology known for even cooking.

Who knows if summer BBQs will be something this year. Philips Smokeless Indoor Grill uses infrared tech and glass to direct heat to food while leaving the cool tray cool to prevent smoke. The grill automatically eats at a constant 446 degrees Fahrenheit (an optimum temperature for searing and caramelizing) and yes, it should make grill marks.

It is no secret that people brush their teeth wrong and only hurt the dentist if they feel pain. Enter a pandemic where people are likely to skip their scheduled appointments, and you can see why a high-end toothbrush should do more than ever. The Philips Sonicare DiamondClean uses an app to guide you through each step of the brush, shows a 3D map of the map where you still need to clean, and offers four different modes to hone in on several parts of the mouth.

