Save on 65-inch models from Samsung and Sony

Despite the fact that March, May, July, August, October and December also have 31 days, January is still the longest fucking month of the year.

But we’re almost out of the woods, folks, and like at the beginning of every new month, we’re rewarded with a lot of new content on various streaming services (though it will be especially sweet for anyone who has been waiting forever for one Released in February). HBO Now receives insightful documentation on how McDonald’s Monopoly was manipulated. Netflix receives sequel to To All the Boys: P.S. I still love you, and Hulu debuts with Zöe Kravitz in the highly anticipated series High Fidelity.

With all the time you have to catch up, investing in a 4K TV is a breeze. Fortunately, they’re not as expensive as they used to be: you can buy a 65-inch Samsung QLED TV or a 75-inch LG 4K TV for less than $ 900.

Here are our favorite offers:

Toshiba 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Fire TV Edition TV (50LF711U20) – $ 279.99 (list price $ 379.99)

Vizio 55-inch Quantum 4K UHD M-Series Smart TV (M556-G4) – $ 358 (list price $ 498)

Samsung Ultra HD 4K UHD 7-inch Smart TV (UN55RU7100FXZA) – $ 447.99 (list price $ 599.99)

Samsung 55-inch 4K QLED (QN55LS03R) frame-class smart TV – $ 1,249 per code SAVE300 (list price $ 1,999.99)

Samsung 65-inch Q60 series QLED 4K HDR Smart TV (QN65Q60RAFXZA) – $ 897.99 (list price $ 1,797.99)

Samsung 65-inch Smart Frame The Frame 4K QLED (QN65LS03R) – $ 1,549 per code SAVE300 (list price $ 2,799.99)

LG 65-inch OLED 4K HDR Smart TV (OLED65B9PUA) – $ 1,699 per code SAVE100 (list price $ 2,299.99)

LG Class 4K 75-inch HDR LED Smart TV (75UM6970PUB) – $ 896.99 (list price $ 1,099.99)

Sony 75-inch Bravia 4K HDR Dolby Vision Smart LED TV (XBR75Z9F) – $ 2,798 (list price $ 4,998)

Samsung 82-inch 4K QLED HDR Smart TV (QN82Q60R) – $ 1,997.99 (list price $ 3,297.99)

And this week there are more offers organized by brand and size:

Samsung

LG

Vizio

Sony

TCL