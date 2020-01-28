Save more than $ 20 on a PlayStation Plus annual subscription

This site can earn partner commissions through the links on this page. Terms of Use.

Minecraft. Fortnite. Red Dead Redemption II. Overwatch. If you no longer have a connection, you know that gaming in 2020 is about online multiplayer games.

And, for the PlayStation owners out there, if you want to play online, you need a PlayStation Plus subscription. You can currently get a PlayStation Plus 12-month subscription for just $ 38.50, more than $ 20 off the regular annual price.

Sony currently has nearly 39 million PlayStation Plus users, which means that you will always find a healthy competition to play your favorites anytime, anywhere.

But even if you are a trend-bucking lonely wolf, there are still many benefits to a PlayStation Plus membership. If saved games hide your home console, you can simply store them in the cloud with PS Plus, including up to 100 GB of storage space. Whichever game you choose, you have always saved your last promotion without having to fill your system.

For those who want to expand their game library, PS Plus also offers two completely free games every month, games that you can keep as long as you keep your PS Plus account. Or you even get top PlayStation titles with monthly discount offers up to 80 percent off on some games.

Regularly $ 59.99, just add the discount code PSPlusSAVE at checkout and you save more than $ 20 on that price, up to $ 38.50, barely more than $ 3 per month.

