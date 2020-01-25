Save money with this charging station for iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods

To let you know that you are buying something that is presented here, Mashable may earn a partner commission.

This dock is less than 5 inches tall, so it doesn’t take up much space.

Picture: IPM

TL; DR: Turn on all your devices with a 3-in-1 Apple Watch, iPhone, and wireless AirPod charging dock for $ 44.99 at a time, saving 62%.

We’ve already discussed our frustration with cable spaghetti, but that doesn’t mean that we accessed it immediately and solved all the cable spaghetti problems in one fell swoop. In fact, for many of us, the holidays left us hanging even more devices, chargers, and wires in the house. That’s why there’s no better time to invest in iPM’s 3-in-1 Apple Watch, iPhone, and AirPod wireless charging dock.

Rule number one for a tidy adult life? Wireless charging. This baby lets you charge your Apple Watch, iPhone and AirPod wirelessly at once. It also doesn’t hurt that it is currently on sale for a 62% off at just $ 44.99. A good sale literally never hurts.

Let’s discuss a few details because there is absolutely no point in getting a clutter buster that creates more clutter. We love that this dock has a very small footprint (less than 5 inches) so it doesn’t take up much space. It also has intelligent detection and overcharge protection that gives your devices the right amount of energy as quickly as possible. It also has a double induction coil, which means that it supports horizontal and vertical charging so you can easily watch videos or FaceTime of your BFF. There is a direct charging function for an AirPods case on the back, and your watch stands on a small side stand to be juiced at the same time.

Easy access, no mess, convenient display, simultaneous charging, modern design – all boxes are checked. Remember to buy one (or two) while it’s on sale – only $ 44.99 at the Mashable Shop. Have fun troubleshooting.

