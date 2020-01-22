Save almost $ 200 on Amazon

To let you know that you are buying something that is presented here, Mashable may earn a partner commission.

Picture: Microsoft

By Haley HenschelMashable Shopping2020-01-21 17:42:32 UTC

TL; DR: The 256 GB Microsoft Surface Pro X with 16 GB RAM is available on Amazon for only $ 1,299.99. It usually costs $ 1,499, so you save just under $ 200.

I hope you don’t get tired of hearing about Microsoft Surface Pro deals since Amazon appears to be just getting started.

After the mid-January discounts for the lightweight Surface Pro 3 and the fast Surface Pro 6, the online retailer is offering an unprecedented discount for the brand new Surface Pro X, an ultra-thin 2-in-1 notebook fell in November. Typically $ 1,499, the 256GB model with 16GB of RAM is now available for only $ 1,299.99 – an impressive saving of nearly $ 200. (The biggest discount since its publication, with a 13% discount.)

If you can’t choose a tablet or laptop, tablet / laptop hybrids like the Surface Pro X offer the best of both worlds: the convenience of a touchscreen and enough power for most computing tasks. (Does that make Hannah Montana Consumer Tech? I mean, if the confused cowboy boot fits …)

The Surface Pro X has a 13-inch touchscreen with a continuous PixelSense display that supports the Microsoft Slim Pen (sold separately) and runs on the company’s new SQ1 chip with Qualcomm technology, which features impressive graphics precipitates. (FWIW, this processor also offers it a daily battery life of up to 13 hours and quick charge features.) In addition, Microsoft has equipped the device with WiFi * and * LTE Advanced Pro connectivity to ensure that you have access to flashes – fast Internet anytime and anywhere.

Most impressive, however, is that despite its performance, the Surface Pro X isn’t bulky or bulky: at 7.4mm, it’s the slimmest (and probably most portable) Surface Pro Microsoft has ever made.

You can find the Surface Pro X on sale here – just don’t wait too long to place your order as we have no idea how long these sweet, sweet savings will last.