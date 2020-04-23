Save a ton of spring cleaning

All products featured here are independently selected by our editors and writers. If you purchase something through the links on our site, Mashable may earn an affiliate commission.

Your new best friend at home.

Photo: irobot

By Veronika KeroMashable Shopping2020-04-23 15:45:53 UTC

TL; DR: Keep every corner of your home spotless with an iRobot vacuum or mop for up to $ 100 off Best Buy, through April 23.

Many of us have faced our fears lately. Yup, just jump right in and don’t look back. We’re talking about spring cleaning, of course. This is no simple task, but social travel has taken some people extra time to make sure their homes are super clean.

So can you rearranging your shelves, giving an upgrade to your bed or dusting corners you’ve never seen in your home before. While these are important tasks, they all get a little tedious after a while. That’s where the robots came in.

IRobot and Roomba, their first ever-so-popular line, are important stand-ins for the term “robot vacuum” at this point. They are pioneers in automated cleaning technology and have proven to be leaders. That kind of quality and certainty doesn’t have to come cheap, so a good sale every now and then will definitely help.

To date, Best Buy is offering up to $ 100 off a variety of iRobot vacuums and mops – even WiFi connected to the Roomba i7.

Do spring cleaning on a walk in the park and check out all the deals we round out below:

