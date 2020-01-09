Save a lot with these environmentally friendly and affordable reusable grocery bags that are only available today

Loading...

Reusable Stasher Grocery Bag, Sandwich Size (15 oz) | $ 7-15 | Amazon | Multiple colors available

Limit the amount of disposable plastic bags you use by investing in these reduced-price reusable Stasher food bags. These self-adhesive food pouches made of non-toxic silicone promise safe use in the freezer, microwave, dishwasher, boiling water and oven up to 400 degrees. Prices start at $ 7 for the snack size.

Of course they are more expensive to buy, but since you don’t have to buy them again and again, you can probably save the difference in a year. Remember that this is part of today’s gold box. This means that these discounts are only valid until the end of the day or until the sale.

