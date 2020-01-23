Save $ 700 on this peloton alternative

To let you know that you are buying something that is presented here, Mashable may earn a partner commission.

2020-01-23

TL; DR: The Flywheel exercise bike is a solid alternative to peloton. You can currently order one from Amazon for just $ 999 (minus $ 700 from $ 1,699).

If you think Peloton’s commercials are ridiculous, wait until you see the price tags on the company’s fitness bikes at home.

To be on the safe side, getting in shape is usually quite expensive, no matter how you go about it, whether you sign up for membership with your local sports club, sign up for a fitness class, or transform your living room into a makeshift gym , And that’s just the practice: the cost of healthier food can add up quickly, especially if you’re like me and always forget the spinach bags that are in the back of your fridge. (This shit is so bad! Quick!)

With a base price of $ 2,245, however, a peloton bike isn’t accessible for most people.

Fortunately, home spin courses have become popular enough to promote competition for the high-end brand. A bike from Flywheel, one of Peloton’s biggest competitors, is currently being offered at a lower price than ever before.

For a limited time, you can order a flywheel exercise bike through the online retailer for just $ 999 – that’s 41% of the suggested retail price of $ 1,699, the biggest discount in Amazon history. In addition to these savings, you get a free 2-month subscription to Flywheel’s live and on-demand cycling and training courses (typically $ 39 per month) * and * free delivery by experts with free assembly (worth $ 89).

If there is a better exercise bike offer, we still have to see it.

As mentioned earlier, Flywheel is one of Peloton’s closest competitors – so close that Peloton sued Flywheel in 2018 for allegedly “imitating the Peloton bike experience” and its technology. (Peloton has since filed a similar lawsuit against Echelon Fitness LLC, another competitor.) With this information, you can do what you want – but FWIW, both brands are made of high quality, durable materials and have advanced metrics with the performance data Option to measure yourself from a distance with other spinners. (You also need special cycling shoes, no matter what type of bike you use. These are available separately.)

The most notable difference between peloton and flywheel wheels is the way you can access each class. For a classic flywheel bike, a separate streaming device is required. You can either pair it with a smartphone or tablet, or transfer its classes to your TV using Apple TV or Chromecast. However, you have the option to add a built-in tablet for $$$. Peloton motorcycles are equipped with built-in monitors as standard.

If the cost of choosing a home fitness bike is crucial, buying a flywheel is a snap given Amazon’s current deal for the brand’s tablet model.