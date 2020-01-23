Save $ 50 on one-year audiobooks

To let you know that you are buying something that is presented here, Mashable may earn a partner commission.

2020-01-23

Be honest: have you already given up your New Year’s resolution?

If so, no hard feelings: Experts say that about 80% of resolution setters reject these commitments by the second week of February, mainly because their goals are too high and include lifestyle changes that are too drastic – like the vow themselves Contact Planet Fitness every day, even if you haven’t touched a treadmill since the Obama presidency. In other words, you are hardly a minority here.

So the question remains: is it feasible (or even possible) to save your 2020 resolution now? Well, if that resolution involved gobbling up a whole bunch of books, all signs are yes: Amazon has just lowered the price of its annual Audible Gold plan for new subscribers, which makes it cheaper than usual to get the audiobook versions of all titles from to deal with your reading list. If you are not a current Audible member and have never paid for membership in the past 30 days, you can sign up for a one-year subscription for less than $ 100 by the end of the month. (It’s a much better investment than gym membership – trust us.)

When it comes to this, audiobooks fit a busy lifestyle much better than their physical counterparts: you don’t have to carry anything around – instead, your entire library lives on your phone, tablet, or Alexa-enabled device – and you can listen to tracks anywhere, whether you like waiting for the train or preparing dinner.

With the Amazon offer, you get a 12-month Audible Gold plan that includes a dozen audiobook credits (worth one audiobook each) that you can use to redeem any point during your membership. Choose from over 200,000 titles, from new releases to bestsellers and popular classics. You will also receive two Audible Originals per month to keep your reading list ~ fresh ~.

Twelve-month Audible Gold memberships typically cost $ 149.50. However, if you sign up by January 31st, you’ll only pay $ 99.50 for your first year – a 34% saving. (Note: You pay $ 150 to continue your membership after that first year. However, you can cancel your plan at any time before it renews. Just set up a Google Calendar reminder for your future self.)